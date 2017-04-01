Saayey is a Mehreen Jabbar telefilm released in the year 2005 for HUM television. Mehreen Jabbar, who is known for working with great Pakistani actors such as Muhammad Ahmad, Humayun Saeed, Badar Khalil, Sajid Hassan, Nadia Jamil, Faisal Rehman and Sania Seed is also famous for having worked with mature, Indian American actors such as Bittou Walia, Ritu Mishra, Deepti Gupta, Farah Bala and Nandita Das. Saayey as well, casts Deepti Gupta and Nandita Das. While Deepti Gupta has established herself as an actress who has worked in a number of Pakistani dramas, Nandita Das has this telefilm as the only Pakistani work to her name, keeping aside her feature film Ramchand Pakistani.

Saayey is an Urdu language word for shadows. Shadows, as we know, are intangible silhouettes for objects or people otherwise concrete. Shadows being unreal is what gives the telefilm its name, for that is what Nandita Das’s character of Maya has to present before us; an unreal, false image of her married life.

Preeti, played by Deepti Gupta, is a friend of Maya (Nandita Das), who after having interviewed Maya’s husband Mark and getting to know that both are separated owing to Mark’s second marriage, comes to visit Maya, who surprisingly does not let Preeti know that she is living an isolated life without her husband and child, but acts as if Mark is at work, and her child is being babysat by her mother-in-law. Preeti keeps observing Maya without revealing to her that her past is known to her.

As the telefilm moves forward, we realize why Maya is lying, for we get to know something about her past. When the friends start to recall their schooldays, we come to know that from the very start, Maya was an assertive girl with an obstinate temperament not ready to listen to others, and someone who always believed that she lives a perfect life as a flawless human being whose all decisions are correct, with no margin of reconsideration. She has been a person, who with an over-confidence in her own decisions, thinks that she is sagacious enough to tell others what is right and wrong for them. The fact that she still carries such a disposition is revealed when Preeti tells her regarding the person she is going to get married to, as a result of which Maya lets her down by telling how imprudent her decision is. She says that Preeti must emulate her wise way of living a life.

However, her confidence of a perfect life is shattered when Preeti discloses the fact that she knows regarding Maya’s husband’s second marriage, and of how disordered her life had grown after she had come to know about her husband’s decision.

The obstinacy and priggishness abate for the time being, but Maya reverts to her attitude of not showing herself inferior. She acts as if she is receiving calls from her husband and that they both are still on good terms. The story continues in this manner telling how Maya keeps hiding the realities of her life and remains adamant on presenting a false image of herself. She keeps acting as if she is living a happy, married life while she is not. All her acts are mere shadows (saayey).

Saayey is a typical Mehreen Jabbar telefilm with few but veteran actors, a soft music playing in the background and a unique story open to a lot of interpretations. It is a beautiful Pakistani-Indian work written by Ambika Samarthya with a novel storyline depicting how we hesitate to reveal our weaknesses, and pretend throughout a major part of our lives. It is a treat to watch for not only the Indian fans of Nandita Das, but comes as a surprising thing to her Pakistani fans as well.