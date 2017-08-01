Ever since the ouster of Nawaz Sharif from premiership, a blizzard of political conflict and uncertainity has over taken the country. The Muslim leaguers pushing full throttle to avenge their loss and Tehreek-e-Insaf attempting to solidify their gains and continue with the same momentum against the prime ministerial nominees after drawing first blood. But the direction of the storm has changed effectively after the pressers by PML-N's Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Farooq Haider. The PML-N and PTI just might have created one of the greatest distortions in Pakistan’s relationship with AJK.

What began as a political issue quickly caught on national character as the AJK premier questioned his intent as a Kashmiri on annexation with Pakistan, following the Panama verdict. The next day, considering the consequential effects of the statement in both Pakistani and Indian media, Haider clarified his meaning and changed stance initially denying the statement and pointing at specific media houses and news agencies, and later interpreting it as his concern on Imran Khan's vision of Pakistan, declaring it in contravention with Iqbal and Jinnah's Pakistan. Along with which he scored some points over Imran Khan's personal life as well, involving Tyrian and "Khan's illicit relations with his ex-wife". Imran Khan dealt with the issue in his signature style as well, without citing the personal remarks, Khan criticised the originally disowned statement of the AJK prime minister and calling the Kashmiri people to rally outside his house and agitate, where Sheikh Rasheed also followed suit. The next day the exchanges continued with remarks in the same direction by Haider.

Pakistani media persons and politicians calling for the AJK prime minister to be tried under Article 6, causing a reactionary wave among Haider’s following, resulting in symbolic protests in his stronger constituencies in AJK, the seven constituencies of the capital division of AJK, Muzaffarabad, all of which went for the PM in the last elections. But the imperative question that rises here is: why is an issue which was merely party politics at the most, grew to such an unprecedented rift?

The underlying reason is not actual resentment among the people of AJK, and not solely the fault of the AJK premier but the mechanism and thought that these parties run on. The PML-N has recently been through its second election in AJK, its introduction in the state at the hands of the current prime minister, then member of the state party All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (MC) resulted in catastrophic disintegration of the state party whose members of the legislature broke and many sided with the current Haider.

The Muslim Conference, whose rule was shared over decades by Haider and his family though now vehemently criticised by the same, had a broader and considerably dynamic view to the question of annexation. The differentiation between the state and government of Pakistan have been fundamental in their political theory, in the words of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, freedom fighter and former prime minister and president of AJK: "We must learn to differentiate between the state and government of Pakistan, the governments and political scenario of the country may change from time to time, but we must attribute our undying loyalty to the idea and state of Pakistan."

The ideal is still advocated by the party, but the subsequent promotion of PML-N and PTI in AJK, has led to a greater party loyalty among political leadership; vision and policy has long been replaced by rhetoric. The obvious mishandling of the issue occurred when the AJK premier misplaced a political issue attaching it abruptly to a national question. And this is not an isolated event, the last People's Party premier of AJK, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, was called a "mountain goat" and openly insulted by Nawaz government’s Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, which led to a similar response in the region. The whole scenario once again puts weight in the debate that whether the extension of Pakistani political parties in AJK was actually helpful for the Kashmir cause or not. The responses by Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and several media personnel of the country have added fuel to the fire.

These issues can only be allayed and curbed in the future when the leadership of both the regions matures enough to prioritise national and political interests, the leadership of both PTI and PML-N should prove their commitment to national interest above personal goals and come together to allay this situation. We should learn to make basic political calculations before they lead us into another historic catastrophe. But if statements such as those of PTI's Fiyazul Hassan Chohan insulting the Kashmiri community claiming that a "subay-daar major" can bring them in line, it will be more than palatable for the leadership of the entire region, and it will only prove that disintegrating the accessionist state party of AJK was a historical mistake on part of Pakistan's political leadership.