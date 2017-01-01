Despite the loud claims of booming film industry, Pakistani filmmakers remained utterly unsuccessful in fulfilling the promise of producing quality films filled with real entertainment for local moviegoers. This is not just a hollow allegation, the All Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association’s decision to lift the self-imposed ban on Bollywood movies is a clear indication that local film industry has attained nothing in 2016.

The decision of showing only Pakistani movies in the local cineplexes, and multiplexes, resulted in severe business loss; the steady flow of revenue was halted, the life of more than 1500 cinema employees was jeopardized. Now, cinema owners are backing away from outlawing Bollywood movies following rising concerns that moviegoers might not be all too interested in watching only Pakistani movies.

Sadly, the harsh reality is that local filmgoers have absolutely no interest in buying pricy tickets and giving their precious time for some home-based flick. Bollywood films attracts nearly eighty percent of Pakistani audience as compared to Pakistani films’ 20% occupancy. Another on-ground evidence of public disinterest is that cinema owners cancelled shows for domestically made films because tickets were not sold; it is obviously useless to run empty shows.

All the arrows pointed in only one direction – the renaissance of Pakistan’s film industry is not yet capable of supporting overall film business. Now, the question is, why the local film industry is facing such unkind and unsympathetic approach from the local spectators? What does this mean for the future of local flicks?

The answer is pretty simple yet complicated. There are certain fault lines that should be addressed if Pakistan’s film industry wants to really reawaken its long sleeping forces.

A film with a great story and script is a great film. A terrible script means a terrible film. However, if you start with an original script, probabilities are you're going to have an original film with lots of appreciation from critics and audiences. Likewise, a storyline with noticeably similar rudiments present in old films’ storyline cannot attract spectators’ attention.

Creating a smooth-running screenplay is one of the demanding and trickiest missions to execute. Famous director and the Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock once said,

“To make a great film you need three things — the script, the script and the script.”

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s films suffer a lot when it comes to storyline and strong script. There is absolutely no concept of theme and storytelling in local industry. The main plague of bad scripts is the lack of continuity. No matter if you have a handsome budget or meagre amount, if you don't have a worthy script, it doesn't mean a thing. Nothing will justify such appalling screenplay. Our producers, directors and writers must realize that it’s just not feasible to make a presentable film out of a flawed plot and substandard screenplay.

In most of our films, episodes of dissimilar events occur without rhythm and purpose, apparently to create an interrelated sequence, the stories jump from one chain of events to other plot structure without any reason. Moreover, it all becomes wholly unbearable for audience when oft-repeated gags, jibes along with some love-affair are packed like sardines; to justify a two-and-a-half-hour film in the name of entertainment. Here are examples of such story-less Pakistani films; Jeevan Haathi, Hijrat, Abdullah, Blind Love, Revenge of the Worthless, Teri Meri Kahani, Sawaal 700 Crore Dollars Ka, Lahore se Aagey, Dobara Phir Se, Bachana, Rahm, 8969, Hotal, Ishq Positive, Salute, Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal and the list goes on and on.

The technical aspects of our films are much worse than the screenplay scenario. Editing accumulation of numerous scenes to form a specific detailed scene, and sometimes a set of related events, is filmmaker’s real art. However, in local flicks, senseless bad editing results in irregularities, sudden jump cuts as well as sundry off-putting gaffes. Furthermore, the unwanted scenes and substandard camera work is unforgivably cringeworthy for any filmgoer. Lack of an artistic and creative cinematography along with crazy camera angles diminished the correlation of spectators and storyline in many films.

As far as the acting and casting is concerned, I failed to understand why Pakistan’s filmmakers are only selecting TV actors and actress? Why are they not hunting for new talent? Why are our filmmakers not holding nationwide acting auditions? All over the world, producers and directors take risks and introduce new faces in their film. However, in our part of the world, we are applying an exceptional technique; our TV drama-cum-jingle makers turned filmmakers are totally relying on old TV faces.

In the blink of an eye, every Tom, Dick and Harry from TV turned into a film star. Frankly speaking, the public is tired of seeing the same television performers every time, they want young fresh faces with cinematic attraction on big screens. On the contrary, filmmakers are making nonsensical tele-films in the name of feature films with same drama serial actors. Sorry to say, but most of these artists do not have big screen charisma; they lack stardom and are not crowd-pullers. It’s hard to digest them as film actors. It is human psychology to get bored and disappointed of viewing same thing numerous times, and the film zone is no exception. This makes the spectators lose interest in artists and films.

Last but not least, the idea of restricting Bollywood films by local film gurus, is totally an absurd notion. It is completely illogical and ridiculous that by outlawing Indian content, we will prove our patriotism and say high-five to terrible scripts with unpleasant technical mistakes. Let’s face the harsh reality, based on a handful social media applause and self-proclaimed positive publicity, the hollow scripts and oft-repeated faces can’t help the revival of Pakistan’s film industry.

All those filmy pundits who are afraid that their (tele) films will be shelved if a Bollywood flick is released, should consider facing competition by making a real entertaining film for the masses. Otherwise, extremely low attendance in cinema houses is a clear cut sign that viewers are rejecting their work.

The need of the hour is to have an inflow of state-of-the-art film-making, creative screenwriters, skillful directors, expert script writers, competent technical staff, original screenplays and attention-grabbing scripts; only then Pakistan’s film industry can survive. The government should pay attention towards building high quality film schools and academies for the upcoming talent.