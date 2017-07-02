Pakistan happens to be one of the most superstitious countries of the world. A belief in demons, evil spirits, curses, witches with turned-around feet exists at large. From a religious point of view as well, there is an association with the supernatural. People indulged in evil deeds are said to encounter satanic figures while it is heard that innocent people converse with the ghosts of pious people. It is an irony, however, that Pakistani drama serials have hardly ever catered to this attitude of the society. Except for Zulqurnain Haider’s Haqeeqat or Angeline Malik’s Woh, no horror or mystery drama is heard of. On the other hand, there have been abundant productions on other realistic themes like rape, murder, abduction, domestic violence and child abuse.

TV One, after having established its reputation as a channel producing offbeat works such as telefilm Khamoshi based on incestuous molestation and the fantasy drama serial Anjaane Nagar is now set to bring a mystery series by the name of Dhund. Seema Tahir, the owner of the channel has plucked up the audacity to go against the mainstream and delve into the mystery genre instead of working on feminism, of which the Pakistani audience has already had its fill. The series has been written by Syed Mohammad Ahmad, whose progressive and novel disposition is evident from the fact that in the times when depressing drama serials showing weeping females were being produced, he came up with his successful humorous plays like Azar Ki Ayegi Barat and Coke Kahani and had already contributed to the advocacy of female rights back in the year 2000 with his drama serial Tere Siwa.

Farrukh Faiz, the person filming the series has also established himself as a fine, mature director with super-hit plays like Goya and Dareecha to his name, both penned down by Mohammad Ahmad. The duo is at work again to bring something unique. The very title of the series Dhund, the Urdu word for mist insinuates gloom, uncertainty and untouchable figures shaping and de-shaping themselves, giving us a hint that the series will be comprising of ghost stories. The trailers released up till now promise a veteran cast including Sania Saeed, Maria Wasti, Sawera Nadeem, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir and Mohammad Ahmad himself.

The reason why Dhund’s trailers have everyone on pins and needles is that the genre of mystery attracts everyone. Teenagers love to feel goosebumps while being huddled together in blankets. Intelligent men and women love to probe into mysteries, and some old women love to talk about the DEAD.

The fact that a posh area like DHA of Lahore has a haunted house and there exist terror tales regarding dilapidated buildings of slums tells that spooky stuff in Pakistan is for all, regardless of social status or education. Therefore, Dhund is something for every Pakistani, and every age group to look forward to.

The releasing date announced by the channel is July 15, and the series will be aired at 9pm. It is not prime time, but the best time for watching something chilling. Fathers are back home. Children are done with their homework. Females are free of their chores. Besides, the best thing is that the series will be aired on Saturdays, and will be watched with a relaxed mind not in tension of going to work the next day.

Best of luck, TV One.