We might have all thought about at one point or another or even joked about and compared how the fictional characters of our beloved show Game of Thrones could be our real world politicians. Especially if you are living in Pakistan, given the current political situation, our real world seems to be aligned with the latest season of Game of Thrones; the politics, the power struggle and the claim to the throne (Prime Minister's Seat).

Besides that, i would like you guys to think from a broader perspective and how Game of Thrones is a depiction of our world politics at large and how George RR Martin, the original writer of the books, and the show creators David Benioff and D B Weiss might have been inspired by the real world politics and power struggle that we have experienced over the years. Sure, the power struggle has been there since the beginning of time and that’s how we as humans operate but if you look close enough there are a lot of similar theories in Game of Thrones that were/are present in the real world. Maybe the storyline wasn't influenced by those events at all, sure that could be true, but the writers might just have been inspired by them at a subconscious level.

Since the start of the season, we have been given a constant reminder that other than the political struggle there is an actual true enemy, the White Walkers, out there and they are coming to take over. Now in the real world the equivalent of the White Walkers are the terrorist organisations and more specifically Al-Qaeda and now in modern age the ISIS. So how did these terrorist organisation come into existence?

In the 1980’s US was indulged in a Cold War (pun intended) with Russia in Afghanistan and the western intelligence agencies specifically CIA created and funded the Islamic extremist group of Al-Qaeda to fight the growing power of Russians in Afghanistan. Now, referring this to Game of Thrones series we are told in Season 6 of the show how the White Walkers are created. White Walkers were created by ‘The Children of the Forest.’ Why? To fight and tackle the growing power of the ‘First Men’. Sounds familiar right, but just like the Islamic extremist organisations, White Walkers went rogue and gained power and became the biggest threat faced by mankind, just like the terrorists in today’s world. We also see in Season 6 how the White Walkers and their leader the ‘Night King’ come and attack their creators ‘The Children of the Forest’, which could be referred to the 9/11 attacks on US by Osama bin Laden, leader of Al-Qaeda.

Now lets come to the showstoppers of Game of Thrones. The Dragons! Dragons are mystical creatures brought to life in this show and we have to admit the creators of the show have done a pretty good job at it. The dragons are feared by everyone and basically they are the ‘Super Weapons’ of the mystical world. Now lets think about the real world, so we know dragons don't exist but what is feared the most by everyone in today’s world? Nuclear Weapons! And more than that a nuclear weapon getting into wrong hands. We have recently seen in Season 7 of Game Thrones that how the ‘Night King’ has turned one of the Dragons ‘Viserion’ into a Wight Dragon and it is under his control now. Now that the White Walkers have a dragon they have used it to destroy ‘The Wall’, which has kept the dead away since centuries but now with the wall gone ‘Winter is finally here’. In our case it is ‘Global Warming’ and if we end up indulging in a nuclear war, other than the initial destruction, a nuclear war will cause substantial increase in Earth’s temperature and melt the glaciers along with the ice poles resulting in massive rise in sea levels and mass floodings everywhere, leaving the earth uninhabitable for the most part.

Something like this is very much a possibility in the real world as the US is playing a dangerous game and repeating history by empowering the ISIS just like they empowered AL-Qaeda once, to take regional control. It did backfire before and it is backfiring now with ISIS growing in numbers by the day and it might just eventually cost them more than they hope to gain from capturing oil reserves. If these terrorist organisations manage to get hold of nuclear weapons, they could pretty much start ‘A World War’ AKA ‘The Great War.’

The Great War just started in the show and we will have to wait till 2019 to see what happens next, hopefully something like that won’t actually happen in the real world, but we can’t negate the possibility.