They say all good things must really come to an end. And on Sunday night the inevitable happened. After a 27-year illustrious career in the squared circle, the man known as The Undertaker hanged up his boots; the place was Orlando, the PPV was Wrestlemania aka ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’.

‘The Deadman’ took on former World Champion Roman Reigns in a ‘No Holds Barred Match’, a match stipulation where there is no disqualification and the only way to win is via pinfall or submission. It was rumoured for weeks that Wrestlemania 33 was going to be Taker’s last match and most wrestling fans knew that the ‘Big Dog’ would pull a victory over ‘The Phenom’.

After a back and forth action that lasted for about 20 minutes, Reigns hit Undertaker with a spear to pick up the win, his second such win in singles competition at a Wrestlemania main event. In front of a capacity crowd, Taker took off his wrestling attire and placed it in the center of the ring, marking the end of decades-old illustrious career. Not only that, Taker broke his character (kayfabe) for the first time in his career.

Wrestling fans knew this day would come. Many were crying as ‘The Deadman’ raised his hand for the last time as he walked towards the ‘Gorilla Position’. For someone who has been a wrestling fan since the chaotic ‘90s, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that Taker is the Greatest of All Time. Many greats have performed at Wrestlemania but the PPV itself became synonymous with The Undertaker due to his streak; ‘The Phenom’ is 23-2 at Mania.

Now over to the ‘Big Dog’ who now owns the yard, Reigns is a relatively newcomer in the business of sports entertainment and is one of the most polarizing figures in recent memory. While Brock Lesnar is famous for ending the streak at Wrestlemania 30, Reigns will go down in history books as the man who ended the legendary career of The Undertaker.

Tributes followed Taker's departure from the squared circle, with fellow superstars and fans all over the world tweeting their wishes to one of the greatest performers in sports entertainment history.

My Man Taker, the biggest Star in the History of the WWE...Goes out in style like he always does. You make us all look weak in comparison. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2017

#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017

Wrestlemania 33 was indeed 'The Ultimate Thrill Ride' that will be remembered for years to come.