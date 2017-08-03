During the German bombing of London, Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a briefing on the economic collapse suffered due to the bombings asked, “Are the courts functioning?” On getting the answer in the affirmative, Churchill said, “Thank God. If the courts are working, nothing can go wrong.”

Churchill was no Godfather, and the British proved they were not a nation of shopkeepers, and ruled most of the then known world for close to two centuries, and even today many nations look to them for a guide to good governance and an aid to grow.

For the past many months’ banners inscribed with the slogan 'Say No to Corruption' were hung in almost all places where anyone with money would go – banks, post offices, government offices and such.

While it is dubious as to what effect these had in real terms to curb corruption, one thing I am sure would have happened, some people would have asked for more gratification or 'welfare' money to cater being exposed.

And now a word about the infamously famous judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of family and personal affairs of the prime minister – everyone who was or is anyone in the ruling party, raised their voice to harp on one single agenda point – the prime minter had not been indicted on corruption charges as the Head of Government, but on flimsy and untenable issues.

And everyone jumped on the band wagon and harped the same tune – no one minded that the emperor’s new clothes were no clothes – and just got blinded by the dust raised in the fiasco of seventy days.

And then the inevitable dragging out lists of the house of sheriff’s corruption, and quiet an impressive list it was, which also soon got drowned in the din of clean, return to grace, down but not out started again. And we as a majority gullibly swallowed it hook, line and sinker.

So let’s roll back the carpet a bit to see the dust, or as they say, let’s see the fire where the smoke is rising from.

First off, not one Prime Minister in Pakistan completed their term and was removed for one reason or the other, but corruption as an issue was in two recent cases that the incumbent had to contend with. And in the din of celebratory bugle calls highlighting disqualified not on corruption in office charges, forgot that the issue was not one of corruption but of concealment of wealth. And in the run up to the actions in the coming six weeks even the fourth estate – the press named so in 1837 in view of its increasing prominence and power in the affairs of nation’s – went for a ride, implicit or explicit, and did not ask the corruption version concealment question.

Sane voices, few of which are speaking, are clear in their opinions on the issue, yet the very anchors on whose programs they are invited to express their views, come up with suspect questions leaving a doubt to muddle the otherwise clear waters; so once again who is leading who? At least when blind leads blind they use white canes to show the people it’s a blind show!

And then there are voices ready to blame even the trees for what is happening in the country, stooping below than the level of street urchins in their choice of vocabulary, and gloating at having outdone the opposition in the choice of words!

The courts in Pakistan do not enjoy a very good reputation where dispensing justice is concerned, and now when the apex court has handed down a landmark decision, everyone had ridiculed its judgement. The judges have heard the tirade flowing from all ruling party leaders with remarkable patience; seems like people have forgotten the recent past when Suo-motu notice was the order of business, one wonders what would have happened if this case had been heard in those days!

So where do we stand? Corruption verses concealment, disqualification, election of a new leader of house, a new cabinet in a few days, an election and selection of another leader of the house, and of course the sword of Damocles in the form the NAB reference in six weeks, are focuses for the soothsayers next round of predictions and professing about what will happen and where the next issue will raise its head from!

Meanwhile, it’s all quiet in the homes of the slum dwellers who have since gone to sleep after the last call for prayers as for them the more pressing issues are where the next meal will come from, which begum will give the next dress for them to cover their body, and a hope that they will not fall ill, because they can clean the big doctors clinics but not dream of being treated by the same doctors. And around them buzz the mosquitoes, breeding in the puddles of water all around the slums for the 'baray saabs' in the committee office do not see these puddles as breeding ground for dengue bearing mosquitoes for it’s the middle class areas which are slums for the upscale residential areas, that are more important to spray!

And tomorrow, each city cross road will see these people out in numbers, begging to make ends meet. For them it’s not corruption or concealment of millions of millions but just begging for subsistence.

Corruption anyone, or would you rather do corruption and concealment?