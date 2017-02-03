"115 charged with burning Christians’ homes acquitted", "Mob violence: 106 acquitted in Joseph Colony case", "ATC acquits 115 suspected arsonists over lack of evidence", the headlines glared at me. Case closed. Mamla rafa dafa. Bring in the next case, bailiff.

Based on my observations during recent visits to Joseph colony, the residents have still not recovered from the trauma of 2013 mob violence. Fear lurks in dark street corners. There is apprehension in the air. There is a heaviness in people's voices, a dark maturity in children's eyes. Be careful of what you say. Don't say too much. Not a word. Words kill. Words burn. Words bring pain, even if you have not said them. You can still see charred patches on the walls where the hurriedly applied layer of paint peels off, like a bandage on an infected wound. Horror peeks from underneath. Sorrow seeps through the walls. Apply a thin coat of paint to conceal histories of discrimination. Apply two coats for maximum coverage of state-sanctioned violence. Use primer for a smooth finish over crimes of hate. Let it dry.



A Church in Negative (2013) by Malcolm Hutcheson

The mob had burned everything. Blackened walls, mangled bits of furniture, piles of ashes, caved in ceilings — I vividly remember it all. The crunching noise as I stepped on a broken toy in the street, the dried tears of a young mother standing in line to fill water in a blue plastic canister from a tap, the flies crawling on the defeated wrinkled face of an old woman in the relief camp as the feeble hand holding a palm-leaf fan twitched in her lap, tired from the effort of lifting it up. I suspect she was tired of a lot of things. How can I forget it all? After all, it was done in my name, to protect the religion I practice. "...acquitted over lack of evidence", "...inconclusive evidence against the accused", "testimonies did not add up..."

Struggle over the City

The religion somehow still remains threatened. This year dawned with the city of Lahore brought to a grinding halt by Tehreek-e-Labbayk ya Rasaool, Tehreek Fidayen-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat and Pakistan Sunni Tehreek in an attempt to save Islam. Two days after the ‘Islam Bachao’ rallies, I found myself outside Lahore Press Club on a foggy afternoon sipping tea to keep myself warm while sitting next to three student organizers at the bench under the neem tree opposite the gate. Chacha who runs the tea stall gave us that familiar look that said phir ihtejaaj karnay aaey ho? “Here to protest again, eh?” The students calmly smoked their Bensons as they waited for others to show.

“Is anyone still at Liberty?”

“No. I texted them that 144 has been imposed on Liberty side”, the student in his final year of law school answered.

“What do you make of these?” The Chartered Accounting student nodded at the men in riot gear hopping out of the Police Truck.

“We’ll see,” he replied.

We watched as two more Police trucks and a prison van pulled in on the road. The student sitting next to me quietly kept humming Jalib’s Islam ko Khatra Nahin as more students started arriving. The police in their riot shields vigilantly watched as the law student got up and addressed the few who had gathered. The tension was fused into the winter air. On the DSP’s signal, the policemen started pushing the students into the prison van. As the students pushed the policemen off, the reporter on the sidelines clicked his camera incessantly while dodging the batons. As the others dispersed, the police arrested some 11 students from Press Club but failing to come up with any charges released them after a few hours.

In a counter-protest to ‘Islam Bachao’ rallies, these students, associated with Democratic Students' Alliance, an informal leftist student group, were trying to organize an ‘Insan Bachao’ march to provide a voice against sectarian hate and unjust laws through an effort to claim their city. Their focus was to protest against extremism and celebrate the religious and cultural diversity of Lahore, however, following a stream of threats and hate mail issued under the name of Alama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Maulana Ashraf Jalali on social media pages claiming to be run by Tehreek-e-Labbayk ya Rasool and Sunni Tehreek, they relocated their protest but were subsequently detained by the police. The struggle over right to the city has often been marked by tension between right and left wing groups. Nearly two weeks later, another such confrontation ensued when groups associated with Tehreek-e-Labbayk ya Rasool and Sunni Defence mobilized under ‘Islam Bachao’ pelted stones at a rally for ‘missing’ activists claiming the latter to be blasphemers. The rally organized by National Students Federation (NSF), Girls at Dhabas and other activist groups was baton charged by the police and forced to disperse. The effort to save Islam was also manifested in the kidnapping and torture of a student by Jamiyat in Punjab University for condemning the disappearances of bloggers. The battle lines seem to have been drawn already.

Of Hope in Dark Places

There was much commotion at the Seventh Day Adventist Church this Sunday afternoon. College students in white lab coats were moving around, taking pulse and blood pressure, giving out medicines. Students from Fatima Jinnah Medical University organized a free medical camp in Joseph Colony this weekend. This was the third medical camp organized by Democratic Students' Alliance in the past few months. Joseph Colony is located in a largely working class area surrounded by metal scrap yards near Badami Bagh, right next to an industrial plant, which is the source of income for most manual laborers and factory workers in the locality. In the tightly packed neighborhood with an abysmal sanitation system – a slum by all definitions –, the industrial waste from the factory pollutes the local air and water supply causing a host of diseases ranging from Hepatitis to throat and chest infections among the residents. Disease impregnates the very air people breathe. Since summer of 2016, when DSA organized a summer school for children in the colony, these students have been mobilizing their resources to provide free medical aid and other assistance off and on to the residents. Working on the principle of Masihi-Tulaba Ittehad (Christian-Student Solidarity), they try to equip locals with education and tools for self-sustenance and political organizing.



Democratic Students' Alliance medical camp in Joseph Colony, 29 January, 2016

These are some diligent student activists, brought together by their leftist politics, who dedicate their time and labor to building communities and offering support. They started working in Joseph Colony last year with a firm belief in struggling for progressive ideals alongside the working classes. In addition to members from Joseph Colony itself, they have chapters in various colleges and universities of Lahore.

It makes sense that the work of these students is deeply influenced by Edhi – they named their summer school Edhi Sahab Ki Sangat. No revolution can be built without care and love, especially for the most vulnerable. Healing is radical work. It was Che Guevara who famously said, "One has to grow hard but without ever losing tenderness." This mode of organizing has historically been neglected or least acknowledged due to compulsory feminizing (hence undervaluing) of care-work. Given the failure of the state in providing basic facilities, NGOs have often filled this gap in Pakistan through a depoliticized mode of service-provision. When the state is absent or complicit in violence, building spaces which focus on a justice-centered concept of health is essential to creating structures of redistribution in communities of resistance. Care-giving is political work.



Comrade Zahra reads a story to children. DSA set up a small library for children in the local church on 8 October 2016

The tide is changing. There is a new hint of resistance in the air. Let me put it this way: On one hand you have those who sit on their high minbars to preach hate and incite violence through inflammatory speeches and then there are those who read warm stories to children and sing songs of peace and freedom; there are those who burn and destroy in the name of religion and then there are those who pick up the pieces and offer help and comfort to uphold the teachings of the same faith; there are those who break and those who rehabilitate; there is a difference between a charged mob rejoicing at the sight of burning Bibles, sacred crosses and committed, brave students working for peace and justice in the same church. Somewhere in that difference, stowed in the footnotes of history, you will find hope germinating. This difference is what promises a new generation of students rejuvenating leftist political activism in Pakistan.