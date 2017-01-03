The Punjab Police is going all out these days to protect the public from a heinous crime. One so despicable, that it shakes one to the core just writing it. They have put aside every other criminal act to pursue this so that they can save millions of Pakistani Muslims from hatred. All honor killing cases, murders, rapes, corruption; everything has taken a backseat!



Ahmadis? No, no, no they are supposed to be hated. Their place of worship was rightfully attacked and how dare they try to protect themselves from a 1000+ strong mob! So not that! Silly!



Let me start from the beginning.



Shaan Taseer decided one day, obviously without consulting the religious and political Islamic scholars, that everyone in this country should be equal. It does not matter what religion they follow but everyone has the right to live and breathe freely. (Don’t get too happy Ahmadis!)



And he (the criminal!!) put out a video where he wished all the Christians a “Merry Christmas.” If that is not enough to make you nauseous, prepare yourself for what came next.



He wished Asiya Noreen (Aasia Bibi) too.



Excuse me while I wash my eyes for reading what I just wrote.



That Christian woman, who drank water from her Muslim neighbor’s cup without asking. I mean who does that. Cooties and that too Christian!?



The horror!



Of course blasphemy was slapped on her! The neighbor might have also wanted to settle a personal score with her but that is completely irrelevant here!



Obviously, she was thrown in jail and has been there for seven years now. She is not allowed to meet anyone and is kept in isolation because peaceful Muslims keep trying to kill her.



Obviously.



So anyhoo, Shaan goes all ‘Human Rights’ Rambo and has the most absurd illusions about freedom and the next thing you know, he wishes that 16 year old Christian kid Nabil Masih as well. You know that kid who liked a picture on Facebook and was sent to jail for blasphemy! Yes, that kid!

Sorry, another break to wash my eyes.

Hence, such a hateful message was noticed by the Sunni Tehreek and Mujahid Abdul Rasul (Mullah Debonair) filed an application for 295C blasphemy against Shaan in the Mughalpura police station Lahore, for that Christmas message!

(Well done Muji!)

That takes guts, dude! You literally asked everyone to declare Shaan as wajib –ul- qatal! What a man of God you must have to be, to want to take the life of His creations!



Moving on, the FIR itself stated that an unknown person, (maybe the police recently watched the movie Mr. India) had left a USB outside the Police station and another unknown man wished the aforementioned blasphemous people in the video it contained.



“Unknown man” because who would know Shaan Taseer right? Also, nobody in the world knows about Aasia Bibi, Salmaan Taseer, or even that Mumtaz Qadri.



Well actually now they might, since there is nice pretty mazaar being built in his name SMACK in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad.



So, the police went ahead and filed an FIR without Shaan’s name because “this video asking for equality would outrage the religious sentiments of the masses.”



First Muji, now the police. Good going guys!



This is just like the time they booked Abdul Aziz when he went all Hitler on Shias and also when his women brigade pledged their allegiance to ISIS and asked them to kill our Pakistani soldiers.



Oh wait, sorry, that did not happen, they weren’t booked because those were messages that would make the sentiments of the masses all warm and gooey instead!



Late to the party, but Cleric Muhammed Afzal Qadri issued a fatwa against Shaan Taseer as well. I guess he must have been feeling left out. As for the Sunni Tehreek, they want their message of love to be felt and known by all; (with full jhatka) so much that they have threatened to destroy the Mughalpura Station, if they don’t mention Shaan’s name in the FIR.



Lollywood, are you watching? This is one heck of a drama script! The way we churn out fatwas, the movie can start with a man driving to the local McDonald’s and ordering a Fatwa meal with pakoras and then saying, “Hold the justice.”