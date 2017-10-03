The Las Vegas shooting that left many dead and many more wounded raises an important question about gun control laws: Will they change? Short answer: No. Long answer: Congress has already done what it thinks it owes to the public. By lowering flags and tweeting prayers for the dead, it thinks it has discharged its duty. And after observing the moment of silence, it will probably think it has gone over and above its responsibility. Which is how it has previously responded to shootings in the country.

It is especially after incidents like Las Vegas shooting that you think something will finally change, but historically, it hasn’t. The murder of 26 people including children in an elementary school back in 2012 when President Obama was seen in tears was one event where you thought the congress would melt. People were hoping laws for background checks will be introduced or at least people with mental disabilities will not be allowed to own guns. But all hope died when congressmen were seen debating the right of gun owners to own guns instead of the right of children to life.

Apparently, these congressmen were more concerned about their NRA scores. NRA, the National Rifle Association rates lawmakers according to their say on gun control. Ranging from A to F, the score reflects their vote on gun rights in congress. In some cases, however, a questionnaire is administered instead of voting record of members of congress.

In the aftermath of school shooting however, NRA agreed to consider some restrictions on guns. Making a public statement, NRA stated that it will make sure to make contributions that help ensure such incidents do not happen again. But the change only came about only after the association saw the tide turning in favor of gun control. This favor came from some of the previously pro-gun democrats.

But there is a problem with promises that are not made earnestly. Each time an incident occurs, there is massive outcry over gun laws. Promises to curb gun rights are made but as time passes, the resolve to change law wanes. And as promises fade, powerful gun right advocates like the NRA rise to fill the space.

It is evident that in order for leaders to curb gun violence, it is imperative that citizens and corporations start distancing themselves from guns. Mental illness seems to be the common element among most homicide cases. Laws should be introduced that mandate background and mental health checks. Checks on firearms should be tightened to ensure mentally challenged people find it hard to buy guns. Records that show when a person was admitted to a mental health institute should be made available for sellers of firearms. Manufacture of high power rifles should be discontinued and guns that are allowed to manufacture should include safety controls.

If laws to curb gun licensing cannot be enacted, at least laws to control ammunition should be considered. Annual permits should be issued for buying ammunition. If you think about it, its ammunition that feeds violence more than guns. Guns are pretty powerless without ammunition. The absence of laws controlling the sale of ammunition sounds especially ridiculous when there are laws that require you to secure licenses if you need to go fishing.

This is not the first time that mass killing has happened in a country. It is time that those who have opposed gun control legislation should reconsider their position. It is easy to read articles like these and just flip the page or click away but harder to device concrete strategies. In order to tighten security, mere lip service won’t work anymore.