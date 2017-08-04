Dear Ayesha Gulali,

I am neither a political worker nor support any political party. I am a Pashtun woman who since childhood has followed Pashtun tradition and culture. My parents have always guided me to stand up for my rights and speak against any kind of harassment in the male dominated society. After watching your press conference the other day, I had no words and logic left to defend you- a young Pashtun woman with a high stature. I have always regarded you as a female political party worker hailing from Waziristan who has been actively playing her part in mainstream politics. Simultaneously, I have always regarded your sister Maria who is ranked as the top professional squash player of Pakistan.

Firstly, you should clarify the confusion. On one hand, you claim that Imran Khan is a womanizer and on the other hand you think that CM KP is dishonest & corrupt. Secondly, putting myself in your position, I would have resigned and left the political party if I had received an inappropriate text message from Imran Khan. I believe that respect for a Pashtun woman and for any woman in Pakistan comes first and professionalism comes afterwards. I would have highlighted this issue of harassment and disrespect in 2013. You are not only responsible for disrespecting Pashtun women but are equally responsible for degrading your sister, Maria, who has come a long way to make the Pakistani nation proud.

You said Imran Khan is a ‘do number Pathan’. As far as I remember, he never called himself a Pathan as he hails from a Niazi family. After this drama, I do not see YOU as a genuine Pathan because if you talk of respect, pardah and following Pashtun traditions, you should have not opted for politics and have stayed at home. Once you came outside, to join a political party, you opted to come under some moral obligations and responsibilities. If you realized that that you were not getting the amount of respect from the political party and were being harassed from its chairman in 2013, instead of enjoying the perks and privileges of a Member Parliament you should have resigned and left the party. Most importantly, after discussing with your parents the inappropriate text messages of IK, your parents, particularly your Pakhtun father would not have allowed you to visit Banigala and attend party meetings or even stay in the party.

Today, when you are refusing to resign from the MNA seat even after leaving the political party, you are giving the impression that you are only interested in that seat. How can you utilize your current MNA seat when you are no more part of the PTI? How can you address people’s problems from the forum that you have already left?

Unfortunately, today instead of respecting your roots, tradition, culture and above all yourself you have dishonored every single Pashtun woman of Pakistan.

Your's sincerely,

A Pashtun woman.