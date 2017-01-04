Blasphemy is a serious matter where just a mere accusation without proof can have you killed in a country like Pakistan. It is guilty till proven innocent, which rarely happens because the accused are usually killed.



In my opinion, it is weakness of faith, which leads to punishment in such cases and only on occasions when one does not have adequate answers or replies. Violence is just an excuse to cover one’s own shaky faith.



Why would a man kill if he had enough knowledge to talk to a person? Why would a man at peace with his own imaan be bothered about what another person says about it?



Quite literally, this is how it goes – we are peaceful, and we will kill to you to prove it.



They use and twist whatever they see to suit their own violent tendencies but then I ask about these, why do they ignore these verses?

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:256): 'There is no compulsion in religion.' Surah Al-Anbya (21:107): 'And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.'

Mercy? Yeh kis chirya ka naam hai?

Surah Al- Ma’idah (5:8): 'And do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness.' Surah Al -An’am (6:109): 'And do not insult those they invoke other than Allah, lest they insult Allah in enmity without knowledge. Thus We have made pleasing to every community their deeds. Then to their Lord is their return, and He will inform them about what they used to do.'



I think this last verse just stated that Allah Himself will take care of things. Not humans.

Surah An-Nisa (4:148/149): 'Allah does not like the public mention of evil except by one who has been wronged. And ever is Allah Hearing and Knowing.If [instead] you show [some] good or conceal it or pardon an offense - indeed, Allah is ever Pardoning and Competent.' Surah Al-Azhab (33:57): 'Indeed, those who abuse Allah and His Messenger - Allah has cursed them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment.'

Again, Allah. If such a thing happens, it is not up to regular people to take matters in their own hands. Allah will handle it.

If we talk about examples, then the Prophet himself was repeatedly mocked. In Surah Al-Hijr (15:6) it states And they say, "O you upon whom the message has been sent down, indeed you are mad.”

Surah Al Mu’minum (23:70): 'Or do they say, "In him is madness?"' Surah An-Nahl (16:101) they say, "You, [O Muhammad], are but an inventor [of lies]."

Our Prophet clearly did not take any sort of action against them, did he? Aren’t we supposed to follow his examples?

Most people know about Abdullah bin Ubayy bin Salul who used to constantly insult the Prophet. While living, he never went faced any punishment and died a natural death to which, the Prophet himself led the funeral prayer of.

Others who he forgave were Abu Sufyan, Wahshi who killed the Prophet’s own uncle, Hinda and so many more. He forgave them all.

Then why are we bent on just killing and punishing?