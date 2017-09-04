Muslims are being slaughtered worldwide, our mind comes to a stand as when we perceive at the images from a far distance of what kind of brutality is taking place, the heart bleeds and the soul trembles with fear. Fear, as to what are we doing to help all are Muslim brothers and sisters, as we will be answerable at the end of what is a temporary period called ‘life’.

The pictures going viral on social media, the rivers of blood, beheading of children, burning people alive, you do not have to be a Muslim to protest this or discern the truth, any person with even a tiniest bit of humanity, as to their hearts will quiver with pain. Just to envisage in what state our innocent brothers/sisters would be, bearing all this pain?

What else do you call a ‘Genocide’? As all the mentioned above falls into the exact definition of a genocide: ‘The deliberate killing of a large number of people of a particular nation or group.’

Myanmar (Burma) is a country whose 80 percent of the population follows the religion of Buddhism, it is a south eastern country bordering India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China and Laos.

The Rohingya people are a stateless Indo-Aryan people from Rakhine State, Myanmar, which they claim to be their homeland for generations. Being an oppressed Muslim minority, almost 400 people have died during the recent clashes between the security forces and the Muslims living there.

After all the cruelty and brutality happening there, thousands of Rohingyian Muslims are trying to escape to Bangladesh, they already have 400,000 Rohingyians staying in their country and have said that they cannot host anymore refugees but the Turkish Government has said they will help the Government of Bangladesh in every way possible, if they open doors for the victims of the Rohingyian genocide. Even the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Endrogan has accused Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

“There is a genocide there,” Erdogan said in a speech. He also said that those who close their eyes to this genocide perpetuated under the cover of democracy are its collaborators. He is also taking actions and has said that he would bring up the issue at the next UN general assembly in New York later this month.

This has been happening for a long time now, innocent Muslims are being killed with extreme barbarism, not only in Burma but across the globe. Why does no one take any stand against them? Is it because the Rohingya Muslims are not from Paris or Britian? Or maybe just because they are not Christians, Hindus or Jews etc? Is being Muslim a crime?

This great massacre cannot be justified in any context. I hope and pray that the whole world comes together and raises their voice against this act of savagery.