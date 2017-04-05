Those of you who know me personally would agree that I have always been a staunch supporter of Imran Khan, defending him in political debates, going to jalsas and campaigning for him. But now quite frankly speak I am short of arguments and logic when defending him. Maybe Hamza Ali Abbasi can still defend him but I cannot.

Khan came into politics in 1996, however it won’t be wrong to state that his party’s birth came into existence on 30th October 2011, at a massive gathering in Minar–e–Pakistan leaving many political pundits in shock. A wave of PTI swept the whole country in the following days with many notable political aspirants joining Khan’s bandwagon. Six years on what has PTI achieved? One thing is for sure, it is always in the centre of attention for all the wrong, or sometimes right, reasons.

Imran Khan is an enigma for sure. From being the playboy flamboyant all-rounder, a darling of the crowd, someone always loved by the camera to forming a political party and supporting the likes of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. In shock? Yes he did vote for him in 2002 in Musharraf’s referendum. That phase of Khan’s can be attributed to his naivety in politics. 15 years down the lane, he seems to be making similar mistakes repeatedly, which his supporters like me find frustrating.

Maybe Imran Khan did actually hear that “35 punctures” audio tape conversation. But if he cannot produce the evidence in court, it will remain a hoax and an embarrassment for not only Khan but for his well-wishers as well who will find it seemingly impossible to defend him in such scenarios.

How would you defend him when during dharna days he openly stated that he has made a commitment to Chaudhry Nisar not to march towards the Red Zone. We know what happened later.

Khan is right when he says PPP and PML-N are two sides of the same coin. PTI, without a shadow of doubt, I believe is the only real opposition. But despite this, if elections are held today, or in 2018... PTI quite frankly speaking is in disarray because of its internal politics. And with Khan’s out of the blue statements, forming a federal government seems a long shot. Why is that so? Has PMLN government been tremendous or is PTI at fault? I believe the latter.

Let's move on, let's talk about the recent controversies.

Khan in an interview used the word “madness” for conducting the final in Lahore. While you can agree or disagree with this statement, but surely a more appropriate word could be used. And how are you going to defend him when he few days before this interview stated that if he was the chairman he would have held all the PSL matches in Pakistan.

Using the word “phateechar” for our guests who came to visit Pakistan despite security threats is not only derogatory but also against the Pathan culture who always welcome their guests with open arms. This coming from a former cricketer and a national leader of Pakistan is certainly uncalled for. If Imran Khan is to become a leader of all Pakistanis then he needs to rise above his own party and his politics.

What hurts me even more is his blind supporters. Trust me you are no different to PML-N and PPP and you are doing absolutely no service to Imran Khan if you are going to justify each and every act of him.

It is high time for Imran Khan, PTI, and his supporters to mend their ways. If PTI is to progress and if Imran Khan is to become a leader who would drive us out of the crises, then he needs to behave more like a statesman rather than a politician driven by his own self-interests.

Else, it's curtains.