What do you do when you’re the mayor of a city struggling to escape endemic corruption, economic stagnation and memories of its dark communist past? If you’re Edi Rama, former mayor of Tirana, Albania, you splash buildings with bright paint. Job done.

After a haphazard transition to democracy in 1992, Tirana remained plagued by tax evasion, illegal constructions and rampant crime. The citizens were disillusioned and had lost faith in democratic government and institutions. Enter Edi Rama, the artist politician, who upon becoming mayor after the turn of the millennium managed to curb corruption by 80%. He did not use brutal prison sentences, intrusive surveillance schemes or economic stimulus worth billions of dollars in loans. He chose art.

Mayor Rama began a rigorous program involving the demolition of over 5,000 ugly, illegal buildings, the painting of public buildings and roads with dazzling patterns, and the planting of 55,000 trees and bushes. The aesthetic upgrade instilled a sense of pride in the citizens and made them feel secure.

“What we couldn’t have predicted were the collateral effects,” Rama once explained in an interview. “On the painted roads, where tax collection had been at 4 percent, we were now collecting taxes from 90 percent of the people. They were willing to pay because they felt the streets were safer.”

This was not a misplaced feeling. Indeed, the official crime rate fell by 35% as police officers felt a pride in serving the city and citizens began to respect the government’s laws. Why did this happen? Probably because of the power of art; its aesthetic appeal is merely a subset of its cognitive value. Art has an ability to transcend cultures in order to communicate concepts that words cannot- such as hope. Why then, do a majority of public policy models fail to include artistic considerations like the color of public buildings, the attractiveness of public service messages and the liveliness of city infrastructure?

Government policies affect every aspect of our being. The best policies, then, should consider every aspect of our being - not just the worker, the employer or the consumer, but the artists inside us. The undisputed success of Edi Rama’s experiment beckons the question: can art help Pakistan fight against institutional corruption and crime?

Imagine working in a dusty, dimly lit tax office from 9 to 5 in Karachi. Fed up by the monotony of the grey walls and cracked floorboards, one is more inclined to take bribes and rush work. The worn down brick buildings, the littered streets and the contiguous field of black, white and grey infrastructure invading our urban centers affect everyone’s mood and attitude. Tirana suffered a similar predicament. Rama’s government introduced a green tax and splashed buildings with all kinds of bright, funky colors ranging from orange to purple to light blue. Many offices had their interiors furnished and their walls colored and decorated with paintings and mosaics. As a result, officials became more considerate of the value of their work, and bribery levels plunged.

Switch the cameras to Pakistan, where despite its rich culture, art is restricted only to exhibitions, museums and schools. Karachi does not even have a research and planning agency, while Lahore seems to be getting more overcrowded and has lost its scenic appeal entirely. The psychological effects of this must not be ignored. Local and central government authorities need to consider the power of aesthetics in order to tackle corruption from the grassroots. Otherwise, our future, much like our cities, will be nothing but grey.