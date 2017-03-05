Mixed emotions at the moment, mixed emotions since it was perceived, mixed emotions ever since. Those who know me well are pretty aware of my deep emotional side. I take no shame in both weeping and dancing to joy. They call it madness, but that’s me. Right now I have overwhelming emotions of sorts. Happiness, fear, anxiety, sadness, nervousness, excitement, patriotism and whatnot. Interestingly none of the emotions is taking the backseat - they're all enjoying their peak. Watching me right now might give you some serious entertainment goals, boss.

I live in Dubai. I have been here for almost two years now. I say almost for your convenience because I have counted the weeks, days and minutes otherwise. Empathy is one emotion that stops me from being that precise as I do not want to bore you. It doesn’t take a genius to understand that I do not love it here. Dubai is bright, secure, happening and beaming. But for anyone as screwed in head as me, it’s not the place. In fact any place outside Lahore is not my place. The dilemma of expat life is being a misfit that you are. I wasn’t this desi back home. My patriotic juices didn’t follow this strongly back home. I was as irritated as most of the Pakistanis by lawlessness and the load-shedding. A polar opposite now though… even the dust from the roads of my land is gold to me. Sometime it’s just the aroma of a freshly cooked chapatti that takes me back home. Madam Noor Jahan’s song being played in a distant roadside Pakistani kiosk is enough to give me wings. When you are away, such little pleasures are priceless.

The availability of all the luxuries is meaningless and such tiny joys are mountains with snow covered peaks. High and strong!



Last year Pakistan Cricket Board decided to start the Pakistan Super League and considering the security condition of Pakistan it was to be held in Dubai. I am not a sports person by any means. As much as I love lifting weights in the gym, I have absolutely no interest in what goes around the field. Why these brightly clad men run fanatically after a ball is as incomprehensible to me as flying an aeroplane to a civil engineer. Yes, just like that. However, who would mind going to the stadium, enjoying the chai samosa, dancing to the loud music and just being a part of the adrenaline rush. Yeah these were the logics given to me by my cricket enthusiast best friend who wanted me to tag along. A little fun never hurts so there I was.



My friend , Mahwash Ajaz, and I support different teams but share the same zeal for Pakistan

When the entire stadium shouts Pakistan zindabad in a foreign land, trust me you are not the same person anymore. My first five minutes gave me what I had been lurking for. That sense of belonging, that sense of pride that could not be found elsewhere… I had found my place to be. No match was missed after that. Here I must give the due credit to Dubai government for organizing all these matches such flawlessly that every person in the stadium was in a happy and secure place. I saw many matches in the general crowd, being completely surrounded by men and yet having the same sense of security I would find in a Michelin Star restaurant.

Will you trust me if I say that I was not the only Pakistani in Dubai who felt this way during attending a match? Thank you PSL for bringing the expat Pakistanis closer to home.



Rangers keep watch outside the Gaddafi Stadium

But this year when the final was announced to be held in Lahore, we all raised a brow. I still hold my reservations against holding a cricket match under the security measures so strict that Pakistan’s image of a war zone will be reinforced. I heard the players will be flown in just before the match and then flown out. With this amount of fear, even a bursting balloon is capable of causing a stampede. I was unsure if all this will bring back international cricket back to Pakistan or take away any meager hope that was left behind. With all the security forces deployed around the stadium how would rest of the city function in case of god forbid any adversity? How transparent would the ticketing be with such high class segregation? God knows. Only He does.

So much hovered above my head, so much exhausted my brain. Political parties left no stone unturned to use this chaotic situation for their benefit. And why wouldn’t they? Such is the norm of the Land of Pure.

But on the other hand, today is the day! You heard it right. Today is the day. Despite all my reservations and fears and vulnerabilities, my mixed emotions are setting me on a rollercoaster ride. I woke up to a rehearsal video where all my childhood icons were rehearsing to Laal Meri Pat for the big day. It broke me down to all those bits and all those pieces that still swirl around the dhamaal of bruised Sehwan. I could already hear the entire 20,000 Pakistanis in the stadium and even a greater number outside singing the same. Shouting out to all the negative and extremist factions that we are above the fear you are trying hard to make a part of our blood. We will go watch cricket and cheer our teams even if the blockade crosses the length and arms.

But I am still scared. I am petrified of any incident that might take even the frail chances of international cricket away from my Pakistan. My heart cannot bear the pain of any more blood dripping down the streets of my country that have once housed Madhu Lal Hussain’s dhamaal shouting out to the oppressor. I am still uncertain if it’s a child’s play or a fool’s dream.

I am as overwhelmed with all these mixed emotions as a mother who is sending her only son to the battlefield. The only certainty at the moment is that I want this day to be a keystone towards bringing the international cricket back to Pakistan. I don’t know how wise it was to hold a cricket match in this fashion but all I know is that I want you all to be safe and sound. Love to the moon and back…