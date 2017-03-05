Pakistan Super League is on its way to final showdown and here are some of the most memorable moments of PSL2.

Opening Ceremony:

‘Dil Dil Pakistan’

The best of PSL2 started right from its opening ceremony with a tribute to late Junaid Jamshed by singing Dil Dil Pakistan, our unofficial national anthem, in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League’s second edition.

Islamabad United entry:

It was also in the colourful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League when the entire Islamabad United team showed up in Pakistan’s national dress ‘shalwar kameez’, making everyone to praise the great move.

Fawad Rana’s optimism:

Qalandars’ ‘Pappu Yaar Tang Na Kar’

Then we came across with Lahore Qalandars TVC featuring Skipper Brendon McCullum, Umar Akmal and owner Fawad Rana. It provided everyone with entertainment outside the field.

Epic Celebrations:

Elliot’s bat drop:

Lahore Qlandars’ New Zealand-import Grant Elliot celebrated his six on Sami’s ball to fix thriller against United in the most stylish way. He lifted his bat high in the air and dropped it in a move copying Mike-drop gesture.

Keiron Pollards pushups

Karachi Kings’ Keiron Pollard’s celebration, after hitting a six off the last ball, when they needed 4 runs with one ball remaining against their rivals Lahore Qalandars, was something more than epic.

Rumman Raees’ no celebration:

Islamabad’s pacer Rumman Raees’ royal celebration of not showing aggression and remaining cool and calm after taking wicket didn’t go unnoticed rather became memory.

Darren Sammy’s fake selfie:

Darren Sammy, after taking a brilliant catch of Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam, gathered his teammates and posed with them like taking a selfie and made it a moment worth remembering.

Danny Morrison funny moments:

Dance with Cheerleaders:

Fun with audience:

Pitch Reporting:

Quetta Gladiators' Mascot in commentary box:

The grand Final in Lahore:

Decoration:

Security Protocol:

Closing ceremony:

Crowd Chating 'Go NAwaz Go'