Everybody knows bad things can happen to drug users. They become addicted. They can have serious or even fatal health problems. They can ruin their personal, social and professional lives. They may even end up in jail. But why do young people start taking drugs in the first place? What are the causes of drug use among young people?

The first cause is simple curiosity. Many teens have heard about drugs, and they are curious to experience them for themselves. They have heard that drugs can be fun, or make a person feel and act different. Maybe they have seen their friends or family members behave differently while on drugs, and they want to see how it really feels. We see drugs on TV and in movies every day. Many young people encounter them at school, at homes or in their neighbourhood. It is not unusual to be curious about something you see and hear about so often, so many people first try drugs because they are curious about them.

Another reason young people take drugs is to escape their reality. Maybe their home life is not very happy. Maybe they have a boring job, are not doing well in school, or are just not happy with their life for whatever reason. For many people, drugs are a way to escape that unhappy reality. They can feel a little braver, stronger, a little smarter, more beautiful or more important. Of course this doesn’t last long, but that doesn’t matter. For the brief time that the drugs are taking affect, the user can forget about the problems, responsibilities and limitations of everyday life and escape to a fantasy world. It is no secret that drugs change the way you feel; this is why they are so attractive to young people despite their consequences.

The teen years are often a time to explore and learn more about themselves as they approach adulthood. Often, this involves experimenting and testing their limits. The desire to do something new or risky is a normal part of teen development.

Adulthood is a time to try new experiences, take risks and explore new identities. While all of these changes can lead teens in a positive direction, they can also lead to drug abuse if a teenager falls in with the wrong crowd, has a difficult home life or is a victim of trauma. Today many teenagers have easy access to drugs and alcohol, and experimenting with chemical substances doesn’t necessarily mean that a teenager will turn into an addict. However, parents should be alert to the possibility that if a teen’s behaviour or personality suddenly changes, drugs may be involved.

Some of the drugs, like alcohol, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and prescription painkillers, have a higher potential for abuse and addiction than others, but all of these substances are dangerous to developing teens and may lead to destructive, addictive behavior. A problem with drugs or alcohol can lead to other problems in a person’s life, such as problems with health, relationships, work, and school.

Avoid self-blame. You can support a person with a substance abuse problem and encourage treatment, but you can't force an addict to change. You can't control your loved one's decisions. Letting a person accept responsibility for his or her actions is an essential step towards recovery.