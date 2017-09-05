Muslims in Burma are facing barbaric onslaught. The images shared on social media look extremely horrific and shambolic. What triggered this persecution? The answer to this question lies in the statement by Ashin Wirathu (Man dubbed by ‘Time Magazine’ as face of Buddhist terror) in November 2014 to AJ+ (a global news community):

“The world takes pity on Muslims as a minority. But, study them to understand how bad that small group is. How much trouble they have caused? Our religion is not the only thing under threat. The whole country is, just as they established Pakistan and Bangladesh. In 2010, they are stepping up efforts to establish an Islamic state in Burma”.

It is evident that the spread of Islam threatened the Buddhist community and convinced the authorities to use a convicted criminal Ashin Wirathu to spearhead the campaign to defeat rise of Islam in Myanmar. The riots erupted few years back, when a false rumor was spread that a Muslim man had raped a Buddist woman. This resulted in chaos as Muslim owned businesses and homes were attacked and burned. Since, than the animosity towards the Muslim community has continued leading to scores of brutal murderers. Scale of suffering has been immense. When Rohangiyans in desperation attempted to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, in recent past, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasseena had publically declared in BBC interview that Rohingya are not welcome. Sighting Bangladesh as overpopulated country unable to bear burden of Rohingya, She categorically stated,

“Why we should allow entering our country, we just pursue them, and we provided them everything they needed. They are Mynamar citizen so it is up to them (government), how they treat their citizen. I have no right to poke my nose in the internal affairs of any country”.

This time, despite Bangladeshi government orders to keep them at bay, border police are allowing the refuges in. As large numbers of Muslims has fled the affected areas, and it is not possible to turn away the ailing and weak women and children according to the spokesperson of the UN refugee body UNHCR. People continue to enter in Bangladesh.

While, Myanmar’s De-facto leader Suu kyi continues to stay numb on developing situation and is yet to declare it a persecution and genocide and failed to acknowledge the ethnic cleansing of the Rohangiyans.

Suu kyi fails to make decisive inroads to stop this brutality. Despite being under pressure diplomatically, she remains unmoved. No one is made accountable and Buddhist Monks are yet to be tamed.

New wave of colossal terror demonstrates the extremely wild nature of human suffering. This is something which is reminiscent of the barbarianism of Genghis Khan and his heirs. In today's civilised world, such massacre seems unbelievable.

With no meaningful condemnation from most of Muslim countries on international level makes the situation look even uglier. It appears as Umah no more exists. Collective and collaborative effort is no longer shown. No one is there to show solidarity with this crushed Muslim community. Poverty ridden community is of no use to any country. Branded stateless and resource-less, none of the Muslim country has openly desired to open its doors for the refugees.

Behavior of selfish and self-centered Muslim leaders and countries is appalling and shambolic. Tayyab Erdogan is the only leader who has pressed the Muslim leaders to take immediate action against the culprits. He remains a lonely voice. Handful of the Muslim countries has so far condemned the actions of Buddhist Monks and Burma army. There have been some protests in Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Chechnya, and Indian Held Kashmir.

Imagine killing of this nature in any of the progressed countries. It would have brought the world to stand still. Cobra meetings would have been called in England. Trump would have consulted his generals and Pentagon. Macron and Merkel would have addressed the joint press conference with expressing grave consequences. Decisive actions would have been imminent. The manner of execution is heartbreaking and beyond comprehension. Slowly international media has started to post reaction but it is unbelievably too little, too late.

God forbidden, had this been the killings of Christian or Jewish community, whole world would have shown matchless solidarity. There would have been an extreme uproar and storm to take action against the culprits.

Special programmes would have been arranged to discuss the details. Such is the hypocrisy of the media that they cannot even give a front page headline to this massacre and ethnic cleansing at horrifically large scale.

Indians continue to supply diesel, Israelis continue to provide ammunition to Myanmar’s military Junta, and China (which was quick to respond on American Afghan strategy in favour of Pakistan) didn't utter a word against savaged neighbours. Why would China intervene? It has huge interests in the country. Strategically, this country is exceedingly significant for china. China has been a leading trade partner since 1988 coup.

Myanmar is geologically very rich country, having mining as its large scale industry. It contains minerals which include base metal, industrial minerals, rare earth minerals, gems and energy resources. It has proven crude oil reserves of $3.2 billion barrels and gas reserves of 11.8 trillion cubic feet. China has been relentless in its efforts to secure the resources across the world to overcome its growing energy and mineral demands. Myanmar could be a major trading partner in future.

In addition, it connects the South and Southeast Asia and Main land China. In case of any crises and hostility with US, US also has huge presence in the area. It can block Straits of Malacca, restricting its supplies, mainly oil imports. Alternative route goes through the Myanmar. China has the gas and oil pipelines from Burma’s West Coastline linking the Bay of Bengal up into South-West China. Resultantly, Chinese reliance on Straits of Malacca is largely reduced because of Myanmar.

Other biggest trading partners Thailand and Singapore also remain unmoved. United Nations has been too busy tackling the hostilities posed by North Korea, while those facing persecution at the hands of Buddhist Monks are ignored.

Few nations stay in slumber as they have certain benefits attached with this hostile country. Others simply stay emotionless and numb because Muslims of Myanmar offer nothing. Alas! Stateless community has no takers.

I am a Rohingya Muslim

My soul is lashed

My body is thrashed

My blood is cheap

No resources I owned

I wish

I wouldn’t be blown

I too am the son of Adam

Yet I am flamed

UN is deaf

No one is impressed

Inhumanly, I am dealt

I fight alone

I am defeated on my own

In the land of beings

I am hunted like a prey

I try to flee

They kill me on the way

I am slaughtered to death

Yet, my soul remains intact

No one listens

And no one cares

In induced slumber they all lay

Keeping me at bay

Stateless I stay