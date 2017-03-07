Travelling for some 17 hours straight from Rawalpindi through train – crossing lush green fields, sandy Cholistan desert, cramped towns, small villages, heavily populated cities, deserted stations, brightly lit factories, brick kilns puffing out clouds of thick black smoke, children waving at the train as it passes by, partly dried up rivers and other water bodies, cattle grazing peacefully, vehicles waiting impatiently for the train to cross and the gates to open, scenic looking plateaus right out of a film location, twinkling stars scattered across the night sky, magnificent sun spreading its golden rays throughout the setting – one reaches the railway junction at Rohri, Sindh.

Though there are other means of travelling to this part of Sindh, the route through railway provides one with the most breathtaking sights and unparalleled travelling experience. The journey from Rohri to Larkana and from there to Mohenjo Daro covers dusty roads, under construction underpasses and other infrastructures, numerous shed shops selling dates and beautiful Sindhi patterned cloths, donkey pulled carts with rusty wheels, widely spread orchards with symmetrically planted date trees, multiple piles of rubble and trash, enthrallingly decorated shrines, delicate mud houses, friendly looking faces of PPP’s celebrated politicians including Zulfikar Ali Bhutt, Benazir Bhutto and her son Bilawal Bhutto on posters plastered at every corner and nook, Sindhi language graffiti on walls, rice canals with whooshing waters, the red, black and green of PPP are the most prominent colors that one observes in this part of Pakistan.

Upon reaching the site for the three-day, International Conference on Mohenjo Daro and the Indus Valley Civilization, one can find a white canopy planted in the mid of the Mohenjo Daro park venue, decorated with beautiful flowers and fairy lights. A chandelier hangs low in the center of the canopy, at a close proximity from the main stage white sofa sets are lined neatly to seat the special guests and participants of the conference and red cushioned chairs are places at the back to seat the general audience. The International Conference on Mohenjo Daro and the Indus Valley Civilization took place after the much extended hiatus of 42 years and focused on the need to preserve the remnants of the ancient city of Mohenjo Daro which carries immense historic significance. Archeologists and experts from Spain, France, USA, India and other countries flew down to this small city of Sindh with huge historical relevance to talk about different ways and methods to preserve, excavate, explore and research these remnants of the medieval city.

The conference, organized and arranged by the Sindh Department of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archaeology, hosted more than 1,000 people for the three days of its occurrence and managed to bring the national and international attention to the ongoing crisis faced by Mohenjo Daro and its historic relevance. As quoted by The News, the chairman of the executive board of the NFM, Shah said it was expected that the recommendations of the conference shall go a long way in resolving the pending issues and help studies in the field to find a right way forward.

He further added that the conference on Mohenjo Daro was an effort to bring together scholars from different countries to discuss, deliberate and recommend the diverse academic questions as well as propose the measures for the conservation of the Indus Valley site from further deterioration.

Various research papers on Mohenjo Daro and the Indus Valley Civilization were presented throughout the three days of the conference. These papers were an attempt to raise awareness about the significance of the ancient city and how to further excavate the site and preserve the already existing ruins.

Radio Pakistan quoted the renowned archaeologist Dr Cameron Petric of (U.K) speaking in the conference. He expressed his optimism that with the modern techniques of research, excavation and exploration better results should take in place.

He stated that it is possible that some new ideas might be forthcoming providing a deeper insight into the ascendancy.

He also included that the decline and some other pertinent aspects that hitherto remained undiscovered or unexplored about the Indus Valley Civilization.

The conference also consisted of a visit to the remaining ruins of the ancient city of Mohenjo Daro. Upon entering the gates of the real Mohenjo Daro that existed more than 4,000 years ago, one suddenly feels like entering another world, another time. The deserted remainder of what seemed like a well-populated city welcomes the visitors with a gloomy vibe that fills the whole aura. Clay bricks basked in sunlight used to build the old buildings of the city of Mohenjo Daro, still kept some of the infrastructure intact. The tour guide explains how the old city was constructed, the historic relevance of the different types of buildings built and their usage in the medieval times and the tale about the great stupa used by the great priest king of Mohenjo Daro to meditate. The venue also includes a small museum that contains the different utilities found amongst the ruins during the excavations. These objects include crockery, toys, weapons, jewelry, statues etc. used in the medieval times, some 4,000 years ago.

The three-day conference on Mohenjo Daro and the Indus Valley Civilization was concluded by a vibrant cultural night that included the cultures of every part of Pakistan in all its vigor and beauty. Singers and performers from all over Pakistan were invited to add color to the night, including the famous Mai Dhai. This event was attended by Faryal Talpur as well as Nisar Khuhro.