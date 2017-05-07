Frankenstein is a famous character from a British science fiction novel. In this science fiction thriller a young man attempts an experiment to give birth to a superhuman who should possess supernatural forces, but the experiment goes horribly wrong and the character Frankenstein after coming to life kills his creator. This story has a resemblance with our strategy of nurturing jihadists and extremists under the state umbrella considering them as our strategic asset. Somehow we supported and created jihadist elements to protect our interests in regional and international proxy wars, but these elements turned against us and it has been more than a decade that the ordinary citizens in Pakistan are paying the price for this horrible strategic mistake. One of these Frankensteins is Ehsanullah Ehsan. His is a name that every Pakistani has been listening for years as the former spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaat Ul Ahrar. Ehsanullah was the person who used to be the face of Taliban for taking the responsibility of the deadliest of terrorist attacks. From the Peshawar Army school massacre, Charsadda University killings to the numerous incidents of terrorism across the country, he used to appear on TV to claim responsibility for these brutal acts on behalf of Taliban and Jamaat Ul Ahrar. Ehsanullah Ehsan was produced before the electronic media in the mid of April and in his confessional statement he said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other banned outfits had backing of Afghan national army and Indian intelligence agency Raw.

According to sources, Ehsanullah Ehsan actually surrendered to Pakistani forces under a deal. This deal was struck with the help of an ex-commander of Taliban Ismat Ullah Muavia who is currently residing in Peshawar and who surrendered to Pakistani forces a few years back. According to sources, the deal is that Ehsanullah Ehsan will not face any legal action against his acts of terrorism, and will not be held accountable for any crime, neither in the military courts nor in the civil courts. He also will be provided a house, security and means of income to spend his life with his wife and a kid. It seems the same deal like was struck with Ismat Muavia and under that deal he is living in Peshawar. An organized soft image building campaign in this regard was run on the different media platforms to show a human side of the terrorists. A special interview of this terrorist was organized on a mainstream news channel, where he was shown talking about literature, poetry and even discussing his attempt of translating the famous Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz in the Pashto language. In his statement aired on TV channels he was also shown saying that he always opposed Taliban and Jamaat Ul Ahrar connections with Indian spy agency RAW and that really put some serious questions on the Indian government's claims of trying to make peace with Pakistan – because if RAW continues to attack Pakistani citizens through these terrorists then there will be no hope of a serious peace dialogue. Ehsanullah Ehsan’s interview was not aired due to the enormous public pressure and Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) had to jump in to put a ban on his interview. But there is a clear sign that this terrorist has been given special treatment. The fresh face and confidence of Ehsanullah Ehsan says it all, that the sources who claimed that he has surrendered under an immunity deal are right.

A terrorist who is responsible for taking the lives of thousands of people has been given pardon under which law or on what kind of terms and conditions remains unknown. The parents of the children who were massacred brutally by Taliban in Army Public School (APS) Peshawar have not given any pardon to him. No one has asked about pardoning Ehsanullah Ehsan from the parents of the students killed in the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda. Even the families of the soldiers who gave their life just to bring peace and to stop these terrorists have not been asked about pardoning him. Has someone asked their widows or kids about pardoning Ehsanullah Ehsan? States sometimes have to take bitter decisions in order to get long terms results, and sometimes the rebels are given pardon, but not terrorists. Pardoning Baloch rebels and these terrorists of Taliban are two different matters. These terrorists are trying to impose their set of beliefs, for that they’re using religion as a shield, and in the process they have killed thousands of children and adults across the country. These barbarians can never be pardoned without first taking approval from the relatives of the people who were killed during the terrorism incidents. Forgiving a terrorist like Ehsanullah Ehsan means that we have forgiven the blood of our children and innocent people who lost lives because of the terrorists. These terrorists, we all know, were considered strategic assets to counter USSR first in Afghanistan and then to counter India in Afghanistan. They were supported by USA during Afghan-USSR war and in the 80s; after that we adopted them and started to use them as our strategic assets. It took only a few years of Taliban rule in Afghanistan to show the barbarianism and inhuman attributes of these so called assets. After 9/11, when the Taliban regime was thrown and Afghanistan bombed to Stone Age by the NATO forces, these assets turned their guns towards their own creators – both USA and Pakistan. Since then we in Pakistan have been the target of these assets – suicide attacks have become a norm, extremism is accepted, we live under a continuous state of fear and paranoia. Yet the policy of keeping these strategic assets is not being abolished. These terrorists have nexus in political parties, in law enforcement agencies and in military. With the help of this nexus, not only have they been killing thousands of innocents but also have been very successful in manipulating the minds of people. The radicalization of our society and the extremist mindset is the result of nurturing and supporting these assets. Ehsanullah Ehsan and other assets like him will probably soon get a clean chit, and all the crimes they committed may be washed in a laundry of patriotism and vested national interest.

What our policymakers fail to understand is that the policy of keeping these strategic assets at the cost of the future of millions of children is actually the part of the problem, not the solution. The war against terrorism is an ideological battle, it is a fight between the humans and if wining this war with the military might was possible, USA and NATO troops would have won it years ago. An ideology cannot be killed or finished with the gun; this ideological battle of mindsets is between two different groups of people around the globe. At one end there are people who believe in peace and the colors of life and at the other end there are zombies like Ehsanullah Ehsan who are trying to enforce their absurd beliefs and ideologies with the force of gun. The strategy to bank on the jihadist and extremist organization for proxy wars has not proven fruitful for us. This strategy, in fact, has laid the foundation of a society based on intolerance and extremism. The jihad culture promoted by the state during the different regime is the reason for creating suicide bombers, and producing a mindset that believes in the sword rather than using logical or critical thinking. Operation Zarb-e-Azb was a good one and Operation Radd-ul-Fasad is also a successful venture launched by the Pakistan Army against the terrorists. But these operations can only yield good results if the state decides to act against each and every banned outfit and organization without any discrimination. You cannot pick and choose the good and bad terrorists, as terrorists regardless of their loyalties are liabilities for the sympathizers. We have seen it in the last twenty years, and our civilians and soldiers have given their blood to keep the hope alive that one day peace and harmony will be back in our country. So the choice is very clear now.

Watching Muavia living on the expense of state exchequer and now Ehsanullah Ehsan living freely and with security on public tax money is not bearable. On the other hand the strategic assets we prepared are now useless in the dialogue for power sharing in Afghanistan as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani have joined hands. They are now united and siding with India; in fact according to Eshanullah even the Taliban and Jamat Ul Ahrar are sponsored and used by RAW. Both Pakistan and India need to realize that they cannot settle their scores or win a war by fighting proxy wars or by inciting terrorism on each other’s territories. For us, it is high time to rethink, as by promoting jihad culture we actually have prepared millions of minds who know nothing other than to kill or to be killed in the name of religion and patriotism, thus closing the doors of economic and social development for ourselves. The world is planning to move on in the fields of medical science, information technology and spending billions of dollars in the research and inventions, and the policymakers in Pakistan still are trying to make us live in past centuries. This wrong policy is the reason that the whole world considers us a threat to peace like Afghanistan and points fingers on us for our hypocritical policies. Had there not been a backdoor and silent USA diplomatic support for Pakistan, we would have been declared a terrorist state, as from Syria to Baghdad our jihadists were found waging war on their soil in the name of jihad. Though the current military establishment has tried to correct this mistake by eliminating the hardcore jihadist elements, the mindset that prevails in the society cannot be killed by weapons. It will take decades of hard work to change that narrative and for this serious effort is needed.

The fundamentalists who are apologists of jihadists are the source of breeding extremism, and are responsible for creating a mindset that does not accept logic. They have to be stopped from using the space in media and educational institutes. As a state we need to stop glorifying wars and have to tell the children that there is nothing good about war. There is no glory in death, in fact glory lies in a healthy and peaceful life, as it takes nothing to destroy anything, but it takes courage and patience to build and to contribute towards a peaceful society. The self-created religious based theories, which put hatred in the minds regarding other religions needs to be stopped. Children are our real strategic assets who can bring an element of sanity and progress in the society in future. People like Ehsanullah Ehsan actually are the burden on our new generations, which they have to carry as a result of the wrong policies of the past. It is time that state started taking the new generation as an asset and spent heavily on their education and health, so they can compete in the developed world. Ehsanullah Ehsan, and other terrorists like him, are not our strategic assets. They are our liabilities and these liabilities should be disposed of as quickly as possible.