Man has transformed from being a savage of old times to the civilized intellectual that he is in this age. This has been done undoubtedly through great feats ventured by great minds. Science has proven instrumental in this regard and has definitely helped in optimizing living standards to what we see now. But lately there have been quite a few disturbing inventions that depict a departure from sanity. Take, for example, the humanoid formed by a Japanese scientist, which will possibly serve the role of a companion and will provide one with compassion and care akin to what a human being in one’s company may provide. Will this humanoid be a true replacement of a human soul? Can the warmth provided by a caring hand be transpired in a machine with honesty?

Science seems to have outrun its full course and is now moving beyond boundaries. Do these inventions mean to show that we as humans can never be defeated entirely and we can control life and death with equal certainty? Psychology does not conform to these ventures. Emotions can not possibly be transferred or created like a tangible commodity. Life cannot be indestructible and mind may not content itself with virtual realities. Is it not the time to stop and what should be proscribed from the ambit of science? Just as philosophy cannot interfere in scientific possibilities and so must psychological bounds be kept out of reach from experimentation in order to keep sanity secure.

On the other hand, there are physical manifestations of science as well which have started to show the downside of too rapid and unthoughtful scientific inventions. Recently there has been a proposed transplantation of human head with claimed success. My mind, at least, cannot fathom the gravity of this endeavor. Where on one hand medical implications will definitely be outstanding, the psychological effects might as well be manifold. Only if nerve potential is maintained, can the process be successful. But the looming question is how thoughts and memories, let alone emotions, can be maintained after this? Is any heed paid to this proposed operation?

Other repercussions of scientific progress appear in the form of rapidly increasing species that are endangered now. Even a housefly, so instrumental in consumption of organic waste into inorganic material, is among the species that need to be secured. How long is it before homo sapiens make it to the said list?

I am a science student and I definitely endorse and realize the benefits provided by scientific discoveries. But the question is, are we not making a Frankenstein out of scientific ventures?