Since early school days, we were told by our parents, mentors to study to earn good when we grow up. I had never expected it to turn out this positive that Government of Punjab would host me like a state head and would take me to universities of Turkey, Germany and UK. Despite of the fact that I am from another province, I got the same protocol as others did in the trip. I came first in my A level Cambridge International Examinations. I am very grateful to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for giving us the opportunity to explore the educational facilities in Turkey, the UK and Germany.

Our first stop of the day was Middle East Technological University (METU), which we arrived at 9am. We were first taken to a lecture hall in the cultural centre of the university, where we were briefed on the educational opportunities available to international students at METU by Aysun GÜNEŞ of the international student’s office. It was a very informative, interactive session, where members of our delegation also asked many questions about the various exchange programs available at the university, as well as the financial aid offered there. Our hosts then offered us brochures and complimentary pens to remember the university by.

After having a few snacks, we began a tour of the campus at 10:15am. Our tour guide, Hamza khan, was a student of Pakistani origin in his final year at METU, and as the campus was so large and sprawling our tour took place on the bus, with important buildings being pointed out to us on either side of the bus. We saw the buildings of various engineering departments as well as the dorms and the houses of the professors. We concluded our tour with a group photo at the gate of the university. We bid our tour guide farewell, and at 11am we left for the National Assembly. What captivated the students’ attention the most was the artificial intelligence department, where they had a robot having the mental age of an eight year old.

We arrived at the house of Parliament at 11:10am. After some rigorous checking at the gate, we were allowed into the building, where we saw the session room. We were briefed on the seating arrangements of the members of parliament by the tour guide, the hierarchy of the Turkish government, and the procedure for passing resolutions in the parliament. We also learnt about the significance of the interior design of the hall, where the 16 chandeliers represent the 16 Great Turkic Empires.

Later, we were given a tour of the lobbies of the national assembly. During this tour the tour guide told us about the military coup that took place in July of last year. We also saw a remnant of the coup, where a drone had dropped a bomb on a part of the building that was very close to the Prime Minister’s office. This was followed by another group photo on the steps of the parliament. We spent some time speaking to our guide while waiting for the bus, asking questions about the flags and statues found outside the building. Once the bus arrived, it was around 12:30pm, and we were ravenous, ready for lunch.

We reached Ankara University at 2pm. After a brief presentation, where members of the university’s Urdu department, includingProf. Dr. Asuman BELEN ÖZCAN, spoke to us in our native language, we were presented with a few gifts by the administration. There was a guided tour of the department of pharmacology. We visited a lab where a few of the students had prepared a novel moisturiser using some high tech machinery. Its jasmine like fragrance, and the fact that students just like us had prepared it, mesmerized and inspired quite a few members of our delegation. Next, we went to the science department where we were captivated by stuffed animals. We then visited another lab, where we met researchers working on harnessing energy from biomass. After a few more photos, we left the University at 3:30pm.

Anadolu Ajansi, a well-respected news agency, was our next destination. We started with a brief introduction of our delegation. One of the executives of the agency, Mr. Mustafa Ozkaya, gave us an overview of the various news services that they provide, along with the distribution of the agency in different parts of the world. We were then asked a few questions about current affairs, such as our opinions on the failed coup that occurred on July 15th of last year. We did our best to answer his questions, but he explained the coup in a new light. We were presented with souvenirs to remember the agency by and this was followed by a group photo at the entrance of the news agency.

We left for Haci Bayram Cami at 5:15pm. At about 5:30pm we had entered the busy area around a mosque. We had to walk a little towards the mosque and as we progressed, we were greeted by many Turks who were curious about our green blazers. They were very excited to find that we were Pakistanis, and they had a very amiable attitude towards us. Some of them even offered us gifts

At METU, we learned that that the teacher to student ratio is 1:12. This is really important for a personal one to one experience at university level. This allows for the interaction between the students who are shy of asking questions in front of large classes, and is something that should be implemented in Pakistan.

At the Anadolu office, we learned that the journalists get war training. This training is important to prepare their fight response and suppress the flight instinct. It also prevents bias in the news. Our journalists need to be given this training too and we should publicize this training because it promotes the credibility of the media.