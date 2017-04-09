Here comes an ode. An ode to today’s pain, an ode to today’s misery, an ode to today’s bruises… a song, a ballad, an odyssey.

Not all those who wander are lost. Not all stories have a happy ending. Not everyone has the same definition of grief. But here the writer is Saadia. She will speak on her behalf, hold her own case. Grief to her is loss; be it a loved piece of cloth, a state of ecstasy or a beloved. Loss is grief. Love to everyone is different but grief to all holds the same pain, the same agony. What aches the human hearts even more are the sweet memories of the lost beloved. Today’s ode will mourn the same.

Lahore to me is a love affair. I have always loved it irrespective of every reason or logic. Although I am away but the heart… it says it will stay back like a tree and hold roots.

The morning wasn’t the best of all. A terrorist attack… bloodshed, smoke, ashes, fire, ambulance sirens, people rushing here and there crying in despair, dead bodies lying on the road, some in uniform, others in their being. I wish my heart wasn’t as stubborn as it is. The way it fails to leave Lahore, it also fails to be indifferent.

My last Lahore trip is running in front of my eyes like a fast moving film. Even if I close these balls of light, the film doesn’t leave. The screen is fixed in heart if not mind. In grief, these beautiful memories add to the ache. Hold my hand, join in.

Here I sit sunk in my neat white couch, safe and sound. There my heart still wanders in the narrow winding streets of Delhi gate, searching for my way through the rickshaws. It refuses to leave the courtyard of Masjid Wazir Khan and counts every flying pigeon.

My Lahore will always be bright, brighter than the day, dancing all night.