Tagham Festival was celebrated in Shimshal Valley last Sunday, April 2. The word tagham is derived from Persian and it means seed. Tagham is an important agricultural festival which formally inaugurates the farming of this season.



A few villagers outside Tumang house



Overlooking Shimshal



People having Samn



People offering dua with seeds in their hands

A two-day festival began with the making of local dish Samn. This dish is sweet in taste and served with ghee and eaten with chapatti. Each household prepares it on the first day of the festival.







People sitting on mats for feast

In the evening, few men bring branches of ever green juniper tree (locally called Yarz) from mountains afar. The entire village gathers and branches are further cut down into pieces and distributed over the entire village to take home.





People sitting on mats watching the festival

This juniper branch distribution is called Pish Pish. These branches are then taken to homes and put into wheat and barley seed bags. It is considered to bring richness to the seeds as juniper itself is evergreen.

After the Pish Pish, people go to their homes and make other traditional dishes like Stors Mul and Bath. Traditional music is played locally at homes and food is enjoyed.











Pish Pish

On the next day of festival, elders of village (Shogan Putak tribe) after praying at Jamat Khana and having Samn, gather at a house to make Tumang (locally called Dua). During the Tumang only elders of Shogan Putak are allowed in the house.

The Tumang includes making smoke from special ingredients and releasing it through a chimney right above the house (known as Ricin). The ingredients include ghee, flour and spandar – a special arrangement is made over a pan followed by igniting with oil. Above that is placed a big branch on Yarz (juniper tree); the smoke is gathered in the home and released through Ricin (chimney).



Saman all together



Shogan Putak demonstrating seeding procedure

Wheat seeds are also thrown out on the roof along the smoke. The direction of the smoke tells about the upcoming season, whether it’s good or bad. If the smoke goes towards Holy Qaba it is considered to be a good year for crops.

After Tumang the entire village gathers in a ground. On one side they place the Samn made in their homes, on the other side blankets are placed to sit and watch the event.



Shogan Putaks preparing Tumang



Small boys being introduced to tools

In the center sets a small mud pile, sitting on a top is a man dressed as a bull (Tagham Drushk, Tagham Drushk) which is a representation of old times, when bulls were less in number and men used to plough themselves, pulling the plough through the shoulders, and an old push cart ploughed with two bulls. The Tagham Drushk digs the mud pile and at times scares people by running after them.

A Shogan Putak demonstrates the seeding procedure; following him are two bulls on an old plough system. Small children are also introduced to traditional ploughing tools like Sik Spundar Khack (local alternate to a bull whip) and the ploughs behind the bulls.



Smoke going out through Ricin



Tagham Drushk sitting on the pile of mud

This activity is followed by a dua; the Shogan Putak recites it and everyone raises the hands for dua with seeds in their hands. Then everyone sits for a giant feast, where Samn is served with ghee and chapatti.

After the feast people greet each other and spend the remaining day in their houses celebrating.