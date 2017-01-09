Dear Sirs,

I would impart at first opportunity my clear respect and loyalty to the Constitution of Pakistan. Article 245 of the constitution has clearly defined the scope of powers and functions of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and while this letter should have been addressed to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, without perturbing the command of the armed forces, I cannot fathom the usefulness of such a discourse.

It would be unrealistic.

Article 245 of the Constitution empowers the armed forces to act in aid of the civil authorities. It cannot be deciphered that a reading could be given to this article, which could permit the armed forces to devise the security policy of the country, but indeed it is done. The civil government itself talks of the 'civil leadership' and the 'military leadership', it can therefore be assumed that no decisions can be taken without the civil and military leadership being on the 'same page' on it. In any event, the armed forces as an institution played a focal role in the formation of the National Action Plan, and it cannot be stressed, that without the same focal role in its implementation, it would be a useless piece of paper, with nothing but rhetoric as its contents.

I also feel myself at freedom to laud the gains made in the fight against religious extremism, terror and sectarianism. On Thursday, the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, pledged to take the Karachi operation to its logical end. I thank the Prime Minister and the military leadership for taking such strong decisions, the people of Karachi thank you for the action taken by the law enforcement agencies. It is important that the gains made after the ongoing operation are not reversed, but this is just what is happening, at a rapid pace.

It is even more important to not let the gains role back in view of the negative perception that the officers of the armed forces and the institution of the armed forces will itself suffer. It is a matter of near unanimous opinion that General Raheel Sharif was very popular within the masses; if the gains made are allowed to be evaporated; the people would, unfortunately and dangerously, think that the cadre of the current officers leading the armed forces, specially with changes in almost all of the leadership positions of the military, which includes the DG ISI and the DG Rangers Sindh is incompetent; or at worst a pensively implicit part of the deteriorating law and order situation.

What ultimately goaded me into writing this letter is the defacing of the wall honouring women activists outside the Karachi Press Club; it was the straw that broke the horse's back. Sectarian organizations have been regathering in Karachi and it seems as if they have a free hand to do what they like. The provincial government is busy in sending the Inspector General of Police on forced leaves, and there is no serious action being taken at the provincial level. One sectarian organisation has not only disrespected acclaimed women that have been dead for long by defacing the wall outside Karachi Press Club, but has also been involved in spreading hate material throughout Karachi, which includes praises for a convicted murderer, and calls for other to act in the same manner, that is to murder, against those they accuse of being blasphemers. This is unacceptable, they have taken over mosques and blatant violations of the loudspeaker acts are taking place. They roam around in their trucks with speakers disseminating hate material through the streets, nooks and corners of the city, who is going to stop this menace before this engulfs my own house on fire?

They have also been demanding the execution of one Asia Bibi, while her appeal is pending before the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, announcing rewards for her murder.

If I could remind you honourable officers of this state of the National Action Plan; the following are contents of it, which it looks are not being implemented in any letter and/or spirit in Karachi;

i. Strict action against the literature, newspapers and magazines promoting hatred, extremism, sectarianism and intolerance.

ii. Taking effective steps against religious persecution.

iii. Measures against abuse of internet and social media for terrorism.

iv. Ongoing operation in Karachi will be taken to its logical end.

v. Dealing firmly with sectarian terrorists.

In fact, as is clear, neither of this provisions are being implemented, sectarian organizations have robust presence on social media, and have continuously disseminated hate material.

In effect, one reason of such daring, bold, audacious and undaunted vigilantism is the ignorance that the civil and military leadership has been showing to the growing religious intolerance and persecution in the country.

If I could quote an example, a senator of the ruling party tried to paint the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff in controversy, by alleging that he belonged to a minority group that was declared non-Muslim within Pakistan through the medium of the second amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.

Could I ask what action was taken over this? Who was this senator to come out and paint this appointment in controversy ? How could he be so irresponsible with issues relating to the military leadership? Is this not a hate crime? Did he not compromise state security? Did he not try to malign the military? Did he not try to create a gap within the armed forces and the masses? Could he be a foreign agent?

Certainly so this was worse than the Dawn News scandal, certainly worse than Asif Zardari's speech as well.

As a concerned citizen of this country, and of Karachi in particular, could I request you to please rein into these sectarian elements inciting violence without any fear?