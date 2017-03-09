I’ve been a supporter of Imran Khan for over a decade. I have been supporting him even back when PTI supporters could be counted on fingers.

This is why I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak against him when he, in my opinion, is not only wrong but also indirectly damaging a cause which undoubtedly is one of the most positive things that could have happened in the current circumstances in our beloved and wounded country.

I disagreed with his stance on PSL final Lahore from the start, but even after the success of the event, he is trying to justify it in the stupidest way possible. His comments on the foreign cricketers that participated in the final, to make the event possible, truly pain me.

What pains me even more is the blind followers trying to justify something that actually is causing damage to the reputation of our country.

We all know very well the condition we are in. We have all collectively suffered, we have all been in it together.

This is why what makes Imran Khan’s statements worse is that they are creating divisions at a time when all of us should have been on the same page. This is the time to keep politics aside and rejoice in unison, just we have been aching together.

The reaction to the comments also makes me realize that it’s not only the PML-N supporters or jiyalas of PPP who try to defend their leadership no matter what. It’s all of us as a nation who are blinded by the personalities we choose to venerate.

Once we’ve made our choice we try defending each and every word and action of theirs, not thinking or realizing if it is right or wrong.

I hope this changes. This is the first tabdeeli I want to see in my nation.