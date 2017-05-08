Chide them if you want, but the way people have and especially PTI have dreamt to overturn the throne couldn’t meet the exact expectations thought of anticipation to the verdict of the court. Yes, the decision wasn’t hopeful either for the ruling party but still, no damage done so far, of any kind and in any capacity. This decision washed away the sand castle in which PTI was storing high and foolish hopes of a forced resignation of prime minister.

Does it really matter how many judges opposed him when that isn’t going to change anything, for a while, at least.

Supreme Court quoted him as a Godfather while referring to the Mario Puzo’s masterpiece. That, on any account, is true, considering his surge from the current chaos as a triumphant candidate - it surely validates this reality that he holds the ground firm. The kind of influence he has now is unmatchable and after him, it would be a miracle if any other leader can attain this.

Talking about JIT, the most imperative thing to look into is the formation pattern; the findings made by it would hurt if court’s decision hasn’t.

The beginning of this entire affair is worth remembering. When the issue came into limelight, many leaders around the globe stepped down, at that time Premier Nawaz Sharif bluntly told everyone seeking his resignation to not waste a second on this idea as he won’t cave in. That decision was self-explanatory. All major political parties are now murmuring to form an alliance with the sole objective of demanding resignation from Nawaz, as said by Napoleon Bonaparte, ‘There are only two forces that unite men – fear and interest.’

As far as matters the resignation he definitely knows one thing, this fight is worth his position and political standing, to resign at this crucial time when next general elections are too near will be a political suicide.

The money trail proved hard to keep track of by the court and for those who brought in the allegations against Nawaz.

JIT may have to face same difficulties and to tackle with the repeated obscurities which were present all along during the whole case. This whole upside down state will linger on.

To reach to something conclusive the findings of JIT should be more relevant than the proofs submitted by PTI. This time the decision is going to be either black or white, anything but not grey.

Apart from the character ‘Godfather’ people also compared Nawaz as the notorious drug lord of Colombia, Pablo Escobar. Always associating him with someone evil or who has abused his powers in the worst way possible tells one thing if any, there is an obvious crack in the wall, only time will tell if that crack gets big enough to let in the investigators.

Everybody knows that he purchased flats with illegal money, the judges, opposition, common folks and even his own party members, but the problem is, they say innocent until proven guilty.

PTI tried every possible thing they could to get hold of something concrete enough but eventually, they failed.

The brutal quintessence of this all is, the little Nawaz has done in terms of infrastructure is overshadowed by the taints of his gaudy endeavours. It is like doing one good deed after committing twenty sins, this cycle goes on. Development which he promised is nowhere to be seen, be it health sector or education, it is in haphazard. The promise of providing electricity, they used as a motto for their election campaign four years back is unattended.

One thing still remains a puzzling question stuck in the head that how is it possible, still, after all these dreadful sketches of him as a politician and leader he is winning in by-elections, he remains a crowd puller. Now, either people are blind or he is a saint who with help of a thaumaturgy clears everything from the minds of people. There is a third possibility to, for those who will dare to take it, that is, we are what our leaders are and our leaders are what we are.