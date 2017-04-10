Mind is a complex thing to understand. It weaves arrays of complex thoughts every second, moving from one dimension to another like a lightning bolt, one after the other. Sometimes these thoughts are succinct and sometimes too obscure to keep up with them for a prolonged period. The only time we are truly relieved of this discursive commotion is when we are asleep. The mind can be highly productive, contributing its share to the welfare of society or inclined towards negativity and depriving the society of the little it has achieved so far in the name of welfare.

The infamous Kasur child sexual abuse scandal surfaced in a village near Kasur district, named Hussain Khanwala. A racket of sexual predators was busted. Hundreds of video clips along with photographs were discovered from the possession of the gang and they confessed their crime during an investigation. An estimated 250 to 300 children, mostly boys, were the victims. This organised gang was selling the videos and photographs to various porn sites. They engaged themselves in a grotesque attempt to do sexual acts and in some videos they can be seen making the children do these things to each other. This gang was playing the shots in two ways, extracting huge amounts from the parents of children by blackmailing them, and on the other hand from their clientele worldwide.

The gang comprised of twenty-five men and they were continuously doing this horrendous thing since 2005. As per reports, a dispute arising from some property between two rival groups unearthed this stygian business. Heartache can be felt after pondering over this fact that if that property matter had been somehow solved without any fuss being created, then the chance was strong that nobody would have known about this crime being committed. No matter how much one tries, this piece of information will always sound like a lame excuse that villagers were not aware of this thing – yes an eminent threat to their life was there but still, they could have unveiled it anonymously.

As soon as this brutality leaked in media it spread like wildfire and as it is a custom in any kind of mishap, it shocked everyone and condemnations kept coming for quite a few days. Protests were organised in which participants vehemently demanded exemplary punishment for the people involved in any capacity. People did whatever they could do while abiding the law, leaving the rest to the government to execute as their foremost duty.

Duty? Let’s see how well they did.

The bigger shock came after this gang was exposed and all the facts reached the people. The thing which left everyone appalled, and clearly aggravated the severity of situation further, was the fact that this gang wasn’t working on their own. They were operating under the aegis of a local influential member of the National Assembly and Police. They tried whatever was in their power to hush up the matter, or at least make it vanish from the mainstream, but luckily to no avail.

To the very last moment, Rana Sanaullah tried to save the party member by giving false and tempered facts about his not being involved at all. The incalculable gross misconduct, even if given a mere thought, will jostle the normality of mind. The categorical denial is now child's play for PML-N to cover their acute shortcomings.

If our lawmakers are indulged in such heinous criminal activities, then whatever, small or big, we expect from them to be done in pursuance of their claims, makes no sense at all. Expectations aside, the duty which their oath and allegiance to the constitution of Pakistan bind on them, are enough to make them take all the steps necessary.

As of the latest developments, the two culprits who were awarded life imprisonment last year by the anti-terrorism court are enjoying amenities which are not allowed to be availed by prisoners in jail. They have access to mobile phone and are able to place a call whenever they want and wherever they want. Such deplorable state and criminal negligence being committed by Punjab police if viewed in contrast with Mian Shabaz’s claim of an ideal Punjab don't soar for a second.

To this date, this unfortunate incident remains one of its kind; a scandal to which our ears and wildest of speculations weren’t accustomed to. At least this should have been dealt with an effective manner by the Punjab Government, so that ramblings about always sticking to merit could actually get some claim to rest itself on.