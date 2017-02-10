The red and blue flashing lights, blinking, with the sound of a hooter, which is shrill-like, yet ears are accustomed to it too well to pass it for something unpleasant, successfully evoke a feeling of protection. Regretfully, not for everyone, but for the selected few. VIPS and VVIPS.

Not more than a week ago, on a very busy road of Lahore a policeman and two young lads were arguing on something. Their countenances were serious but still it was very difficult to comprehend the actual situation, that whether they were friends and having a small talk while encountering each other or the policeman stopped them on suspicion and was insisting on presenting documentation of motorbike. Now during all this, a black car which was evidently modified by some amateur, approached them from behind, and when it came adjacent to them a teenager stood up from his seat a little bit and lowered the shade of his side and then he in top of his voice blurted while looking towards the policeman, ‘Rishwat laitay ho.’ After saying this car produced a very peculiar sound of screech from the tires and sped away.

This incident is disgusting and ignoble. It shows the grotesque face of our society, which prides itself as an educated and progressive society. A question arises here after condemning the act done by those teenager boys that what is wrong with our police department? Why does no one see them with respect? Why ninety out of ninety-one people hold a very negative view of the police department? Time to time many allegations are leveled against them and many vices are associated with them. They risk their lives but still they get in return is scorn and derision.

Police is a department which is directly involved and is responsible for ensuring the safety of denizens. They are guardians of law and the ultimate force to implement it by any means and at all costs. This institute should be respected and applauded by keeping in mind their nature of duty and erroneous duty hours. Unfortunately, the case is otherwise.

Department of police in Pakistan has been highly politicised since long. Almost every ruling party exploited them in their tenure and strongholds, to achieve their own ends. There are many cases in which critically ineligible people were recruited just because of favouritism and political preferences. Sometimes to please the parties’ big wigs and sharks, their hand-picked and suggested candidates are selected by ignoring the procedure and prescribed method. Later, these people ask for favours in return, as a price to be paid for awarding them this job without any hurdle. Sadly, the plague of nepotism in the police department is relatively more if compared to any other department. When a person who does not deserve and lacks the mental strength to get himself through the recruiting procedure properly gets the job, no wonder his performance will be as disastrous as it ought to be.

Another factor which is affecting the police department is VIP moments and personals giving duties by their side instead of for what they are getting paid. In Pakistan, the potentate rulers, their scions and party acolytes of some importance and position are adamant to get rid of the malison of VIP protocol. They always insist that their life is at stake and hence security is necessary for them. Some recent figures show a truly alarming situation of VIP protocol enthusiasm. In Lahore, the total strength of police is 26,000 and out of which 15,730 are deployed with VIP personalities. The division of this 16,730 are in this manner that the total number is divided among the families of these important people and their houses (which in many cases are more than one). In Lahore, 6,000-foot constables from operation wing are also doing duties with VIPs and 2000 out of them are again permanently posted outside the residencies. In Karachi, where a number of political based recruited policemen exceeds every province has almost 30% of its total force guarding the VIP personalities. These figures are enough to paint the diabolical picture of deteriorating condition of police, as a reason. More than half are not present in the police stations at any given time and remaining half are trying to maintain the law and order, which clearly is proving abortive. Fighting criminals of all sorts with less than half force and vehicles available is yielding nothing but an increase in crime rate and insecurity of general public.

Another issue which may get the chance to register itself as an efficient cause for public resentment towards the department of police is the attitude and behaviour of the police. Many complaints floated in recent years according to which citizens accused the policemen of mistreating them. It is a fact that their behaviour lacks respect and courtesy. The reason for this on constable level may be assigned to education but when we confront same attitude problems in ranks like SHO and sub-inspector, the conclusion comes to the fact that there is something else wrong too. That can be the feeling of being able to use their authority even when adequate ground to use it doesn’t exist.

Now, choices remain but, are not many, I am afraid. Either allow the Police amassing the accolades of notoriety or let them work with their full force at their disposal, so they can be of some use at least, if not superman.

Amalgamation of all these things has made the matters worse. A lot of struggle is required to make things right. VIP personalities may have their own reasons to believe that their lives are in grave danger but they must try to cut the number of personals they are carrying, so the policemen can go back to their designated stations and perform their original duties. Police as an institute should discourage the impolite behaviour with the complainants so that people can think about them other than what they think now.

The quintessence brings us to something which may never find enough luck to get the nod of approval from policymakers; still if by any chance it gets implemented, things can be better. More or less, VIPS and VVIPS are capable enough in terms of pelf to be able to spend an adequate amount on their security by hiring private guards. The data of these private guards can be entered into the records of the concerned police station to subside any possible hazard, which may arise due to some unlawful activity of the guards hired for security, i.e thefts.