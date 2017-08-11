With each passing day, a crisis after crisis is erupting in Pakistan. Forget about international issues or inside political turmoil, this time the newspaper headlines are marked by the most prestigious profession on the earth ‘Medicine’. Whenever the thought of a professional doctor comes into one’s mind, we are automatically inclined to think about his/her dedication and sacrifice. The recent doctor strike is an eye opening experience for all those who consider them as saviours of mankind.

I fail to understand why Young Doctors Association (YDA) considers government as their enemy when the government gives them subsidised education at state expense.

The way they are dealing with the patients during the strikes, is hard to curb. Their actions put the humanity to shame. The ‘selfless’ souls who have locked down OPDs in government hospitals are requested to recall their Hippocratic Oath.

The Oath is historically taken by physicians and other healthcare professionals to practice medicine ethically. Each and every other day YDA comes out on streets with banners in their hands with a different demand. Let’s agree that they are fighting for the rights of the poor for one-bed one-patient policy. I am convinced on the fact that government should do something about it. I have spoken to the PRO of health department and I will discuss later in the article the reasons that the government has given. But my only question to young doctors is that by closing OPDs and going on strike will not lessen the pain of a poor patient but is only adding misery.

It seems that coming on the street for protest is common norm these days. And I would like to thank Imran Khan for giving this ugly tradition more air. I have no issue with the fact that one should come out on the roads for one’s rights but should not compromise on the lives of the patients. Such callous behavior can only be witnessed in Pakistan where interests trump humanity.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans against the health department high-ups, when the marchers reached in front of the PIC emergency, they started dispersing as someone broke the news to them that sacking of strikers has begun. If it wasn't a movement for self-interest than they should not be afraid of government sacking orders.

While going through their Facebook page, I was amazed to see the slogans and slang language used by our most educated lot against the government. What is more petrifying is that the chosen ones of our society are churning out such adversity which mirrors their grooming.

Let’s put a spotlight on the issues of YDA:

One bed, one patient policy:

I agree to this policy as I have visited government hospitals in Lahore and in THQ as well. Yes, the patients should be provided with one bed. One thing that these young doctors know better than others is the working of THQs. When I visited one of the hospitals I did not see any doctor attending a patient. When people will not have trust in the doctors of their own respective areas and have to run to Lahore for their checkups, do you think that one bed one patient policy will be applied in that case as the entire load is on the hospitals of big cities.

Central Induction Policy:

This policy is now totally online and on merit. Now even the ministers cannot put in a word for their favourite ones. Isn't it fair for all the doctors who always keep on harping for merit?

Addition of Burn Units in every city:

This is a necessity and government should be working on it. There are already more burn units in Punjab than in any other province of Pakistan. The doctors should give government a benefit of doubt as well since that cannot be done overnight, it will take some time. In the previous years, there have been an addition of burn units in Bhawalpur, Multan and other cities as well.

It is alright to make a demand and strive to have it met. But when one is tasked with the responsibility of saving lives and treating the patients who come from far and side, it is not justified under any circumstance to deprive them of their fundamental right. The policy of putting pressure on the government at the cost of the patients is morally repulsive. The doctors’ conduct have given birth to larger questions regarding the direction of our society and morality of our people. It is time for us to look inward and ask ourselves hard questions. The policy of shifting blame for our acts of commission and omission will not pay dividend.