From decapitation to immolation, heinous acts which people living in the West believe to be manifestations of a “ruthless” ideology that has its roots somewhere in the Middle East. It seems that the extreme doctrines introduced and implemented by terrorists and the beliefs of Muslims are perceived by white supremacists to be interconnected, and sometimes the sentiments are encapsulated in claims like “ordinary Muslims do not represent the extremist ideology, yet Muslims need to work towards eradicating the ideology of the extremists”, often reiterated by American politicians in their public addresses. The first half of the statement is a sigh of relief for Muslims, the other half, however, leaves them in an uncomfortable position; Muslims, particularly in the West, are divided between proving their patriotism and fulfilling their religious obligations, battling hard to maintain a balance between the two.

Unfortunately, groups like the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda have casted a dark shadow over a culture with rich history, but these behemoths are not solely to be blamed for the havoc they have wreaked in the Muslim World, their emergence has its links with the long dominance of World Powers, whose forceful imposition of imperialistic ideals led to the ignition of decades old conflicts. We should not, nevertheless, simply disregard the fact that the on-going sectarian war in the Middle East embodies political interests rather than a pure Islamic cause. War zones have become breeding grounds for terrorist activities, the infestation has been controlled for now but it has penetrated certain cultures and created fantasies that have fuelled anti-Islam rhetoric.

Like in thriller novels, the author using his imagination produces individuals that are personifications of all the ills of a society and all the good that it possesses, a character which is an accumulation of negative ideas takes the shape of a human being that is extremely wicked and evil. Interestingly, this character is also a centre of interest; the readers are intrigued by his diabolical schemes, they loathe him and earnestly wait for his exit from the story, however they also secretly demand his presence to prolong so that the plot does not lose its spark.

That is how precisely Muslims are being portrayed nowadays, as novelistic villains who have garnered worldwide attention; famous for works that does not define them or their religion. These fictional villains have also become a focal point of every political campaign that has taken place in North America and Europe. And as worrying as it gets, it seems that the lives of Muslims are being authored by some of the most narrow-minded individuals and groups. While it has become ever so easy to visualise a blood thirsty person, with a long beard and turban, muttering something in an alien language, wielding a gun, it has become difficult to counter these imaginary depictions of people that are in realty distinguished by their cultures and traditions. Not many know that the Muslim world has as many heroes as there are villains. One of them, sadly, passed away last year.

Keeping aside his humanitarian quality for which he was known, Edhi was a sceptic; he apparently questioned everyone. There were different sides to him which conflicted with each other, he believed that God’s mercy is infinite and to achieve a portion of that mercy, even a small one, is possible by channeling scriptural words through actions, to him declaration of faith was not enough, he demonstrated to the people his religiosity by merging himself with the common folk, even if he stood out from the rest of the crowd, it was hard to trace Edhi sometimes because he never appeared indifferent from the rest of us. He did not travel in a posh vehicle, nor did he hire a special convoy to protect him, instead he built facilities that would safeguard other lives. He once said, “Empty words and long praises do not impress God.” This was presumably directed at the religious class of Pakistan, who Edhi had his doubts about, interestingly, the Pakistani clerics were equally suspicious about Edhi’s own religious status, who they thought was a heretic because of challenging their sincerity, his famous quote, “No religion is higher than humanity,” was not received well by the clergy, but that did not prevent Edhi from carrying on his work. In his view, no one had to be a member of a sect, neither one had to put a special garb nor endorse certain practices to exhibit his beliefs; to do a noble work, one did not need an identity or status.

There were two sides of the man that we saw, one whom the ultra-conservatives considered as a heretic and the other whom the secularists saw as a man belonging to an old generation with a surprisingly secular mindset; anyone repulsed by the religious class is automatically regarded as a hero by secularists. The Pakistani society is divided into small factions of ultra-conservatives, liberals, nationalists and traditionalists etc. Edhi’s work dissociated him from all those groups, one of the reasons why he was often seen as a controversial figure. Many a times, Edhi’s words had been taken out of context, him prioritizing humanity over religion was considered as an act of apostasy by the right, labeling him as an “atheist” or “infidel”, simultaneously being exalted by the left who saw him as a rebel who challenged the common orthodox mindset of Pakistanis. But there was also a third side of his, Edhi’s zeal to help others was so intense that he could have been easily regarded as a “radical Muslim”, yet in today’s world where a Muslim who establishes facilities to provide sustenance to humans rather than the one that wants to impose a distorted version of a caliphate is less intriguing, that is why Edhi’s death was scarcely covered by foreign news channels, to them he was the odd one out, hence not the novelistic villain that their audience is accustomed to, a Muslim that tries his best to heal the wounds of Christians and Hindus, now that is unheard of?

An unlettered man, his way of correspondence to the common folk was incomparable to the highly qualified, who most of the time looked down upon the underprivileged. To some Pakistanis, Edhi’s views about religion were ambiguous; a person who had an unrelenting zeal to battle out domestic issues was seen as an un-Godly man. The problem was that unlike others who were committed to fulfilling as many basic obligations of Islam as they can. Edhi on the other hand, concentrated on one article of faith and that was “charity”. He, apparently, paid less emphasis on others; many Pakistanis never saw Edhi offering his mandatory prayers, which made some question his faith in God, but it was not that Edhi was deliberately ignoring the rest of his obligations. It was his poor background that deprived him of good quality education, which prevented him from further exploring his religion. His inability to construct a traditional Muslim model that is acknowledged and appreciated by the society was misconstrued by secularists, who believed that Edhi’s preference of humanity over religion was revolutionary. His simple statements would ignite fury among the religious class, simultaneously applauded by secularists, the latter had been vocal in their support for Edhi, yet some of them tried hard to paint a picture of him that did not fully supported his character or beliefs.

When it came to helping the poor and needy, Edhi took the literalist approach in his interpretation of Quranic verses which focused on alms-giving and charity. He did not know how to read the Quran, but in an interview, Edhi said that he would listen to the recitation of the text every day, followed by a translation in Urdu.

It is sometimes quite difficult to grasp the problems Edhi faced regarding his religious status, unlike those who work as self-declared religious police or the left which takes criticism of the Ulema under consideration and build their own arguments on it calling for a more secular Pakistan. In this tug of war between Islamists and secularists, Edhi came out with a neutral perception of the world.

Edhi’s impetuous passion to help out the disadvantaged was somehow connected to his disinterest in the worldly glamour, for him the highly developed world had an ugly reflection, which became apparent when he criticized the educated class in one of his interviews, calling it a “plague”. It is possible that Edhi took his unlettered side as a privilege, for he thought that knowing little made him less conceited. From helping the widows to providing shelter to the homeless and orphans, Edhi check-listed all those people who were ostracized and maligned by their society. We can draw comparisons between Edhi’s humanitarianism to the European scientists during the renaissance era, who were ridiculed and penalised by the Catholic Church for making certain discoveries that were in contrast to their religious beliefs, when in fact they themselves were devout Christians and their research were in line with their beliefs. Like these scientists who took the elements of their faith to make links with the material world by exploring the earth and the universe, Edhi also took one of the principles of his faith and made a similar connection.

Although, Edhi was not aware of the contents of Islamic texts and laws, his approach to his religion was philosophical, he was spiritual in his own way. Edhi was neither an academic nor a researcher but his observance of social aspects of the Pakistani society was illustrated in his works; reiterating the term “humanity” in his interviews, which was mostly supported by small Islamic snippets.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a post-modern Muslim, a simple man who was utterly careless when it came to his own personal life and well-being, he contributed everything that he gathered or possessed to help humanity in its most toughest of times, he fought ideological battles he did not realise he was fighting and created enemies he did not even know he had. Edhi was a one-man army.