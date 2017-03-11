Donald Trump got more audience than others have ever mustered. Isn’t it true?

Who cares if it’s all applause or burning the bridges for Hillary to save America. Yet we criticize!

Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017





It’s been 50 days since Trump took over the presidential seat of United States of America, soon-to-be States of America only. The whole world couldn’t be more alive.

And that's precisely why dear mothers, stop looking for American nationality holders for your daughters please. They might be in bigger trouble!

Here’s why:

The Wall:

He wants to build a wall mightier than the ‘Great Wall of China’. Is it some kind of publicity stunt or is he just being some possessive mama? It’s America, not Ivanka, Mr President!

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017





Well, I guess he can forget eating, but no he can’t keep his mind off ‘The Wall’. And for that Trump wants the wall but Mexicans will have to pay for it (from their taxes of course)… I wonder what’s really coming from the other side? And what not… dollars!?

45,000 construction & manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. $20 billion investment. We are already winning again, America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017





Let’s build the wall America, after that I am going to fire you all. If that’s what he meant!

Make America Great Again:

As your President, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people. pic.twitter.com/o7YNUNwb8f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017





Still I don’t get the feeling of a knight in an armour coming to save ‘American people’.

So as their (Americans) president you have other duties as well. …Yes, ‘The Wall, Travel Ban and Self-appraisal’ only.

Buy America, Hire America:

Buy American & hire American are the principles at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Thank you @exxonmobil. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017





Is it just me or he is like ‘Bye America & Die America’ as one of his core agendas being ‘JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!’ at Trump Tower ONLY, Duh! Terms and Conditions applied! *sobs*

...to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017





Let me tell you a story Mr President, and it’s full of creep and horror: Please have a look at mirror twice, trust me you won’t be able to sleep for days. You see, that’s why the whole world has been kicking and alive for the past 50 days.

Armageddon:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017





Jan 25 marked the day of his threatening mental capabilities to rule as a clear-headed president. Oh My God People! It’s coming, Armageddon 2 is coming!

Int’l Women’s Day:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017





On International Women’s Day, seriously? It’s quite obvious on Melina’s face since you took the charge, sir. She seems like trapped in a cage with you-know-who.

Me, Myself and I:

On his Inauguration Day he almost forgot that Melina was escorting him. As he listens to three people: me, myself and I, sees the same troika in the whole of the USA, and cares about just the three of them – what a talent he possess! That is why he can’t help praising these ‘Me, Myself and I’ all the time. His tweets are also for the same three.

I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017





Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017





Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017





And The Very Famous Travel Ban:

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017





It’s exclusively for the wall, but I guess the only wall required here is the one that surrounds him instead of America.

Our legal system is broken! "77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT) SO DANGEROUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017





Dangerous, Mr President? Please stop creating them(refugees) and it will be a sight of relieve for everyone.

“

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017



. A lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there!”

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017





Can we call it madness, Mr President as one of them is already messing with the hot seat, isn’t he?

No doubt, Trump has started down the fascist road. Let's just see how many people are going to end up in jail or dead because of him. Every day he writes a new story, anyone please help him with his little brittle fingers!