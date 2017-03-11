Donald Trump got more audience than others have ever mustered. Isn’t it true?

Who cares if it’s all applause or burning the bridges for Hillary to save America. Yet we criticize!


It’s been 50 days since Trump took over the presidential seat of United States of America, soon-to-be States of America only. The whole world couldn’t be more alive.

And that's precisely why dear mothers, stop looking for American nationality holders for your daughters please. They might be in bigger trouble!

Here’s why:

The Wall:

He wants to build a wall mightier than the ‘Great Wall of China’. Is it some kind of publicity stunt or is he just being some possessive mama? It’s America, not Ivanka, Mr President!


Well, I guess he can forget eating, but no he can’t keep his mind off ‘The Wall’. And for that Trump wants the wall but Mexicans will have to pay for it (from their taxes of course)… I wonder what’s really coming from the other side? And what not… dollars!?


Let’s build the wall America, after that I am going to fire you all. If that’s what he meant!

Make America Great Again:


Still I don’t get the feeling of a knight in an armour coming to save ‘American people’.

So as their (Americans) president you have other duties as well. …Yes, ‘The Wall, Travel Ban and Self-appraisal’ only.

Buy America, Hire America:


Is it just me or he is like ‘Bye America & Die America’ as one of his core agendas being ‘JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!’ at Trump Tower ONLY, Duh! Terms and Conditions applied! *sobs*


Let me tell you a story Mr President, and it’s full of creep and horror: Please have a look at mirror twice, trust me you won’t be able to sleep for days. You see, that’s why the whole world has been kicking and alive for the past 50 days.

Armageddon:


Jan 25 marked the day of his threatening mental capabilities to rule as a clear-headed president. Oh My God People! It’s coming, Armageddon 2 is coming!

Int’l Women’s Day:


On International Women’s Day, seriously? It’s quite obvious on Melina’s face since you took the charge, sir. She seems like trapped in a cage with you-know-who.

Me, Myself and I:

On his Inauguration Day he almost forgot that Melina was escorting him. As he listens to three people: me, myself and I, sees the same troika in the whole of the USA, and cares about just the three of them – what a talent he possess! That is why he can’t help praising these ‘Me, Myself and I’ all the time. His tweets are also for the same three. 




And The Very Famous Travel Ban:


It’s exclusively for the wall, but I guess the only wall required here is the one that surrounds him instead of America.


Dangerous, Mr President? Please stop creating them(refugees) and it will be a sight of relieve for everyone.


. A lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there!”


Can we call it madness, Mr President as one of them is already messing with the hot seat, isn’t he?

No doubt, Trump has started down the fascist road. Let's just see how many people are going to end up in jail or dead because of him. Every day he writes a new story, anyone please help him with his little brittle fingers!