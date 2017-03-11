The PSL final in Lahore was a lackluster show, but not as ‘phateechar’ or of low class as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s ‘phateechar’ comments.

In a talk with Islamabad-based reporters, he was caught in a video footage saying that the foreign players who had come to the PSL final in Lahore were ‘phateechar’ (substandard) and ‘railo kattay’ (jack of all trades).

In recent days, Imran Khan being the ‘Kaptaan’ of Pakistani politics has been throwing loose deliveries. First, he called for hosting the entire all PSL edition in Pakistan; later, he took a U-turn on taking the final match to Lahore from the UAE and continued to defame the event in a series of statements.

He didn’t even come to the stadium when teams were expecting his presence on such a big occasion.

Fans reacted sternly to his ‘phateechar’ remarks as they deemed the comment against the traditions of hospitality.

So much is being said on Imran Khan’s comment in social media now.

What about the role of the traditional media on the issue?

Here, I think the mainstream media should not have created such hype and should have understood their responsibility. They are supposed to highlight major problems of society concerning the general public.

Those cricket followers, who were offended by Imran Khan’s comments, used social media to pour their hearts out using all their humour. Many were concerned about how it may have felt to those foreign players, hence sending them sincere apologies.

Even in such circumstances, Imran Khan’s followers found some arguments to defend him anyway. Here, I came across a very funny yet relatable meme, which reads:

“Be friend with a PTI-supporter, because they will defend you even when you are wrong.”

Those who stand with Imran Khan, including our very famous Hamza Ali Abbasi, tried their best to clean his name using the technique of throwing mud on others. They started to throw light on other major issues: like, blasphemy, corrupt leaders, Kashmir issue, terrorism, Panama case, so on and so forth, saying these issues need to be talked about more than the word ‘phateechar’.

Some of them even judged me for criticizing his words, saying why don’t I speak on these issues? Why overreact on the word ‘phateechar’? I would like to clarify here that it’s not just about the word, but the whole scenario in which the word is used.

Moreover, I followed the entire league so closely that I got attached to everything related to it. So, if someone insults those who came here trying to ensure revival of cricket in our country risking their lives, I feel a moral obligation to criticize him. Writing this, Darren Sammy’s words, one of the visiting players and two times T20 world cup champion, stuck to my mind.

“My good friend Lala Afridi told me 'Bro, if we get to the final, you have to come to Lahore' ... What is important is, I want cricket to be the winner.”

What I interpret from these words is his sincerity and not the money. Such a person doesn’t deserve such words in return to his love.

Besides, those who support Imran Khan need to learn that everyone is responsible for their own words. You cannot escape from your deeds by pointing out others' wrongdoings. If the rulers have done corruption, that’s a separate issue. They are being criticized for what they have done. You have to be responsible for what you have done.

You cannot even escape the situation bringing in a new dictionary for the said words. Saying that it was a private conversation would not help either, because a private conversation is what reflects your real thoughts.

If you say it’s not that big issue and it should have ended by now, then you must know it could end with a simple apology by Imran Khan. But he is being stubborn with more insensible statements like calling World XI players ‘phateechar’ too. It doesn’t seem like an attitude of an Oxford University graduate or the leader of such a famous political party. I’m sorry to say Imran Khan lacks sportsman spirit.

He cannot be even defended saying he is straight forward, because straightforwardness on its own is not a good quality. What to do with the straightforwardness which hurts others?

Opposing PTI never means supporting PML-N. We need to grow up! I have an option to choose none of them. Choosing PTI as the ‘lesser evil’? Sorry, I can’t stand that because I cannot choose the lesser evil to strengthen them into becoming completely evil.