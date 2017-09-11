Dear Pakistan,

I was living a very comfortable life in England but returned to British India as the Muslims were having a hard time living in the hostile environment created by people with whom they had co-existed for centuries. The British had managed to divide the Hindus and Muslims into two nations and there was no way that things could go back to they were at the beginning. British India, after going through a lot of turbulence and turmoil, was finally partitioned on August 14 and 15, creating Pakistan and India, respectively.

The sole idea behind Pakistan’s creation was to let the citizens here practice their religion freely, have a proper source of income, and freedom to live the life they so very desired.

But today on my 69th death anniversary as I look down upon the country I left behind, what do I see? I had never thought Pakistan would turn out to be like this. What have you done to this country?

In all these years you have not been able to improve the conditions of people in rural areas? There is still no electricity, gas or water in those areas? Your leaders sit in air conditioned rooms, huge houses and travel in bullet proof cars. You vote for these people, pay taxes and what have they given you in return? Your living standard is still below the poverty line, which makes me wonder if this is my Pakistan or some other country that I look at.

When Pakistan was created I knew I had some counterfeit coins in my pocket but for me an independent land was more important. Later I had asked you people to be careful of their designs; not let them take hold of things nor allow corruption and nepotism in the country. Then how did you let them hijack Pakistan? This is not the Pakistan I had dreamt of.

“There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.” The country, however, was divided in 1971 and, as if that was not enough, you got yourselves stuck in sectarian and ethnic clashes. Where did the unity of Pakistan go?

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State.” What did you do? From declaring and calling a section of society as non-Muslims, to targeting people based on faith and culture, from making life of Hindus and Christians miserable, to not providing them security.

This land was supposed to be a peaceful and a happy place, but I hardly see anyone living in peace. I see bodies belonging to different sects falling to the ground but not all eyes cry for them. I see injustice haunting this place. Rape, kidnapping, murder and such ills have become the norm. Morals, ethics, education, literature is nowhere to be found. Everyone is fixed to screens on walls or in their hands. This was not the Pakistan we had struggled for.

Your ancestors gave anything and everything for this land, don’t let it go waste. You need to progress in industry education, technology, politics and living standards. You have wasted enough time on non-issues and interfering in things that are not of your concern. All this has not earned you any good instead it has taken you to a void full of miseries.

Do not fail, Pakistan!