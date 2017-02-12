Today I'll share the unseen and unheard side of middle-class men. Almost every middle-class man goes through these problems, but most of the people might not be aware of this. You know why? Because these men choose not to whine about all the problems they face. But I'll share the reality these men have to face.

Starting from childhood, a boy is told that he can either be an engineer, a doctor, or a pilot, because that is the only way of living a happy and successful life, according to parents. No one asks the boy about his own desires and interests or what makes him happy. They don't care about his desires. They don't say, Tell son? What is something in which you can excel? What are you good at? What do you think is the one thing that can make you successful, and most of all, make you happy? No. He's forced to choose a particular field, which he has least interest in.

As a kid, he is always told to respect girls. It should be "respect the person, not the gender". Even if you look at sibling relations in childhood, no matter how the fight started, you cannot hit your sister. Your father will kill you if you do so.

From his childhood, he is told, boys don't cry. You're not a sissy girl. You are a man. Men don't cry. You're a boy, you can't hit a girl. Oh so your sister can hit you? You must've done something bad. You're a boy, boys are strong; so it's okay if she hits you slightly. That's a very minor sacrifice these boys make.

Coming back to their education. He is limited to choose one specific field only, where he probably has the least interest. Now when he fails to manage his academics, he is compared with other students. Look, Uncle Ahmad's son is so brilliant, he scored 90%. Look, Uncle Zafar's son scored 95%. And now look at your face in the mirror, just 70%? You are nothing but crap. You have no future. You are a disgrace to this family and your future will be ruined.

Listening to these words from your own parents hurts the most. While on the other hand, our own sisters are given a free hand. Go daughter, study whatever you want to, arts, media, whatever makes you happy, because at the end of the day you're going to get married with a well established rich brat.

At least give the kid, an opportunity to select his way of life? Then see if he excels or not.

Coming towards the personal life of the middle class man… have you ever seen a guy crying in front of his friends, or his family over an emotional problem? I don’t think so. If yes then that's a very rare case. Guys never do that. They are not supposed to. If a guy shares his emotional problem with his friends, his friends will be like dude stop acting like a girl and be a man. Screw it.

These days women are fighting for women rights and equality. And I too believe in it. Because there are certain things that women are not made for and if they still try to do it they ruin themselves. You want equality? Fair enough, but that should be properly channelized. Don't you like the extra-ordinary respect you get in this society? I bet if in a market, a guy misbehaves with a female, all the men around in that market would beat the life out of that man. But on the other hand, if a girl slaps a guy in front of the whole market, just because he was starring at the girl, the whole market will laugh at him and support that girl. "Respecting the gender".

Now that the boy finally graduated and became an average engineer, a profession in which he had no interest. What about the jobs here? Remember, he is a middle-class boy with a very average background. His father is getting old and he cannot work anymore.

Now the boy has to become the breadwinner of his family. He has to support his family. Feeding his family, paying all the bills, fulfilling every need. Also with that, the time has come when he should get married because he's getting old. Now we all know what aspects are seen in a boy when parents are finding a life partner for their daughter. If you think those traits are sincerity, loyalty, strong character and honesty then you’re wrong.

Every parent wishes that their daughter's life partner should be well settled, with a strong family background, a bank balance that looks like a phone number, and a big house with lots of cars parked in the garage – so that their daughter may live a luxurious life.

And that's okay; every parent wants the best for their children. But what happens when this middle-class boy gets married to a girl with a good background? He gets responsibilities, more and more responsibilities, responsibilities of his parents, his wife, the house, and a kid after a year or two. He has to take care of all these things alone. What happens next? He works hard, day and night, to prove himself and get promotions so that he can make his family's life better.

But his wife, who's a modern, brand conscious girl won't compromise on his salary. And if you don't buy all the branded stuff for your wife, you don't love her. You can't take care of her and her feelings. And more than the girl herself, it's the society around her that makes her feel all this. So the guy works all day continuously from 8am in the morning till 7pm, and you still get to hear that you're not concerned about your family.

Gone since morning, the guy comes home at night, tired, insulted from his boss, the moment he enters home, his mother and his wife starts complaining, blaming each other. Now, if the man goes to his wife's room, his mother feels bad. And if he goes to his mother's room, wife gets upset. There's no way out. Both have one thing to do, complain against each other.

The mother will tell him to control his wife, tell her to do stuff at home like cooking, cleaning, washing. When he goes to his wife, she will say, I am just done with this old woman. I just can not tolerate her. I need you to buy an apartment and let’s move in there. We will hire a maid to do housework - I just cannot do it. Now pay close attention to what she is asking for. Number one, get separated from your mother who gave you birth and made you what you are. Number two, buying an apartment, hiring a maid when you're already earning hardly enough to run the house.

Bearing all this, he has to keep his mother and his wife happy at the same time under one roof. They have to make sure that his children get the best education, fulfill every need and every wish. Give them a lifestyle he never had himself, which is the dream of every father. Give his parents the happiness they could never have. Make his wife happy and satisfied so that she never regrets marrying him, or not even let her miss her parents and siblings. But you will never see a man complaining about all this. Why? Because they don't share these emotional problems.

They don't seek attention. That's how they become strong and face these problems. I just mentioned the ideal case. There are many who lose their parents – or whose fathers are drunkards, drug addicts – or who are orphans. They probably face more problems.

I believe every boy in this society is a fighter. Every time, life knocks them down, they don't quit, rather they stand back, and fight.

This article is not at all against women. In fact I would say that they're better and stronger than men in many ways. Shaheed Marium Mukhtar is an example. But this had to be written. Everyone talking about women rights should also know that boys have problems too, they just don't whine about them.

Best of luck to all the guys out there who are working hard and making life comfortable and more peaceful for there loved ones.