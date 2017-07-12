It is dark. It is creepy. It is haunting. On the whole, it comes as a surprise from the playwright Mohammed Ahmed known for his humorous plays. On the other hand, the telefilm Khamoshi has been written by a pen that is unhesitating and bold, but at the same time, is intelligibly subtle.

Rape and sexual harassment are not rare topics for Pakistani drama serials anymore. There have been numerous works discussing this once-taboo theme such as Muqaabil, Roag, Chup Raho and Yaqeen Ka Safar. Udaari went to the extent of incorporating paedophilic attitude, that too of a step-father towards his daughter. What makes Khamoshi different from all these plays is that it talks about a girl who is sexually assaulted by her real father. She keeps hiding it for two to three months because it is considered something unacceptable and unbelievable that a father would harass his own daughter, but the fact is, that it is not impossible if looked at from a psychological point of view. Among the suppressed desires regarding which Sigmund Freud talks, incest happens to be one, and the telefilm Khamoshi depicts the surfacing of this very desire.

The telefilm was kept away from the small screen because it was believed that such incidents do not take place in a society like Pakistan. It may be true and the reason may be justified by stating that neither the state religion Islam nor the moral values associated with familial relations in Pakistan would allow this, but when it comes to a person psychologically ill and not mature enough to control his or her desires, nothing can come in between. This is all what Khamoshi is about. It does not even once directly or openly tells that the father is harassing the daughter, but it is through the sentence 'Uss se mera nikah jaiz nahi hai’ that we get to know that the molester is a blood relation and can be her brother as well, but is confirmed that it is the father when in the last scene, the brother is strolling on the terrace while the girl cries out for help.

‘Uss se mera nikah jaiz nahi hai’, an important dialogue of the play and one which is repeatedly spoken by the molested girl tells that religion does not allow a sexual relation between a father and a daughter. The shocked expression of the girl’s sister, mother and grandmother reveal that it is also morally unacceptable. This adds to the beauty of the play. The sanctity of the religion and the moral values of the country are kept intact and there has been left no room to point a finger at the state religion or the values of the country. The focus has been adeptly shifted to the disgustingly lustful disposition of the father and his immaturity of not being able to keep a check on his sexual desires.

Had it been an impossible phenomenon, no other work would have been found on it, but Tehmina Durrani’s popular novel Blasphemy also addresses this issue and depicts the father as a molester, but in a book that is to be read individually, addressing such a theme is not as difficult as presenting it on small screen in a country like Pakistan, where television is meant for family entertainment. All care has been taken by the writer to keep this fact under consideration. Not even once, words like ‘rape’, ‘harassment’ or ‘molestation’ have been used by any of the characters which are now commonly heard in Pakistani drama serials.

The idea that a dark aspect of life is being talked about is revealed not only though the intelligent scripting of Mohammed Ahmed, but also by the creative direction of Erum Binte Shahid who has made it look taboo by incorporating night scenes, dimly lit rooms, haunting music, depressed faces, questioning eyes and lustful looks. All veteran actors have been chosen like Shakeel, Badar Khalil, Hassan Niazi, Naila Jaffrey, Mohammed Ahmed and Maira Khan. The role of the molested girl has been played by an actress named Maliha who appeared in this telefilm only.

The telefilm was produced by Rubina Ashraf and played by channel TV One.

Where the word Khamoshi depicts the daughter’s silence which is to be maintained because the harasser is her own father, it ironically breaks the silence that is kept on topics like these. It breaks the silence that is kept because it is believed that phenomena like these do not take place and that there do not exist sexually frustrated fathers going to the extent of violating familial values as well.

Khamoshi is to be praised for its every aspect; its boldness and its subtlety running parallel to each other, its dark and haunting direction and its star-studded cast. Above all, its creativity is to be admired. Like Haseena Moin who wrote a play on family planning while not once using the term ‘family planning’. Syed Mohammed Ahmed has written on incestuous molestation by not once using the term. This makes him a highly commendable writer who has been blessed with the art of weaving every possible aspect of life into words.