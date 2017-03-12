Desperation among men can lead to different realities, different outcomes and different occupation of personalities. A man who is desperate for a thing and, on the plus side, is also ready to tow any given weight of struggle for it, will eventually attain whatever he desires. On the other hand, a man who is as much desperate as the first but the desperation exists only exteriorly in him and also he is not ready to grind himself through the properly laid course, will sooner or later fell prey to shortcuts and will seek the convenient way on any expense; just like Imran Khan.

Some people, especially celebrities, try all their life, one nefarious scheme after the other to surround themselves in some sort of drama and controversy, so as to keep them in the limelight, which otherwise, without drama, would extinguish. To some, controversy is like a maiden of own house, available at any given time. The same is true in the case of Imran Khan when it comes to controversy and self-called calamites. Numerous U-turns in the past years throw sufficient light on his Machiavellian behaviour and mala fide intentions.

Imran Khan forthrightly opposed the idea of organizing the final of PSL in Lahore, Pakistan, considering the situation of security, unwillingness of many foreign players to participate in the final and most importantly the staggering number of security personals to be deployed on spot for this one match for a single day, or worse, few hours. That was his opinion and it was shared by many others. Punjab government and PCB didn’t pay much heed to all the criticism and opposing rhetoric coming their way from those who weren’t on the same page with them regarding organising the final in Lahore. Punjab government acting on ‘whatever it takes’ mantra successfully held the event. Now, till here everything is in perfect order. An embryonic proposition, turning into a more congeal plan, opposition, finalisation of the plan and in the end, execution. This is where sobriety forbade farewell and stepped in idiocy, the desperation, the guilt. Imran Khan instead of thanking the foreign players on their visit or giving them a lunch as a senior crickter, preferred something else, something unexpected like many of his plans and stances.

Imran Khan at an event with few journalists passed derogatory remarks about the players, who despite the security threat agreed to play in Pakistan.

While others around him were laughing, he said, ‘I didn’t even know the names of the ‘Phateechar’ players.’ These comments of Imran Khan attracted antipathy, not just from people who are politically against him but from his own party followers too.

One of the visiting players has led his team to win the World T20 final twice and that is a remarkable achievement by every standard; if Imran Khan is oblivious to this fact then his knowledge about cricket is to blame.

The problem is, that in Pakistan, we are habitual of seeing the follies like this coming every other day from the lawmakers, but when we talk about international spectrum, a certain protocol has to be observed while broaching any event or giving a press conference. The statement of Imran Khan involved international players so it was picked up by international media and especially international sports channels and they all condemned it. Talking frankly, he lost the repute which was attributed to him as an ex-cricketer who was successful.

Recently House Intelligence Officer Devin Nunes used the world ‘Neophyte’ to describe the political persona of President Donald J Trump; same is applicable to Imran Khan too.

Imran Khan takes pride in his education and living a life of a certain class. What is the use of it, if it can’t distinguish you from a regular and a typical lawmaker, who can be a lawmaker all their life but not a leader.

When perched on knees and bowing down over a clear lake, the visage we see is actually an accurate reflection of how we are looking right now, poised or barely presentable. In the same way, words are a reflection of our mind, they show the type of person we are, the person which will be there till death when youthfulness will wear off. The choice of words used by Imran Khan can be of a street ruffian but not of a leader.