The clamour of slogans has once again started rising up. The mosques are once again resonating with the paeans for rebels who are being killed on regular basis. South Kashmir is simmering once again. The streets are turning into a battleground for forces, rebels, and people. A dread of spectres is continuously haunting the daily life in Kashmir.

An unprecedented step has been followed by the government that they respond public and civil rallies with pellets, which if not works; they allow the troopers to shoot at peaceful protestors, a direct shot on the head. Following this situation, people at several places bring out hundreds of processions to counterattack brutal acts of government, and then the state machinery imposes stringent curfews to choke the voices of protestors. Every morning we have to hear curfew orders from police communiqué. Subsequently, the state government orders ban on telephones and the internet to make sure that the voices get choked properly. The valley has been caged and has been turned into a dungeon cell. The state in connivance with the central authority that is responsible for caging the people who they consider as anti-peace elements and then lambast them with the draconian acts which even violates the rights of a human.

Death is hovering over the heads of people, the chaos is spreading everywhere. The killing spree is on verge, locals are in a state of mourning, clashes persist, arrest spree continuously haunts the youth, the pellet victims are day by day increasing following the excessive use of pellet guns, internet has been gagged, protesters have been maimed and whosoever talks against the police reprisals are considered as infringe elements and gets included in the five per cent weight list which CM has factorised (one stands fail in Math on factorising the prime steps taken by CM herself on calculating the masses with the percentage value - the five per cent and 95 per cent theory). One trembles on analysing the prime methods by CM to check who those five per cent and 95 per cent are, who actually perpetuates the violence and who actually seems to be responsible for the reprisal. It’s common to masses that they actually are aware of the fact that that the 95 per cent which CM Mehbooba considers as peace loving people are the majority who defy the state government orders and take part in regular processions which are against her government.

Ever since Sabzar had been laid to rest, another spell of violent curfews, stringent restrictions, and state-wide shutdowns are being witnessed. This time no reactionary month-long shutdowns are being issued, but the killing and arrest spree is itself dragging the shutdown calls to another stage, making the 2017 year look like yet another spell of the uprising. People have adhered and are now ready to become the part of the movement as they think the movement has achieved some heights and it’s time for them to stand united. People are supporting each call by joint leadership and a tide is scudding in the south that the people should become helping hand for rebels as they fight for the natives of Kashmir. Each street has a graffiti in which rebels are being praised with poems, Indian forces are being jeered and usually, pray for the long life of rebels are being held across South Kashmir. People usually on streets write laudatory praises for the rebels who have had achieved martyrdom. The forces are being glared by young boys as they are being considered as the killers of those who had lost their lives since 2000. Even the graffiti’s for the forces make sense how anguish the young brains have in their minds. The graffiti bear witness to the dichotomy that India has lost almost every district of Kashmir as of now.

A grim situation has subsequently prevailed from a district to another, thus a fierce situation is hovering across the valley. Yet another spell of the uprising in Kashmir would not only deepen the wounds of conflict but also would expand the resistance movement, if not talked earlier, then later on the political amalgam have to talk with a person of extreme difficult ideology like “the new sponsor of caliphate-Zakir Musa”. As of now the situation which has been prevailed post the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, it is clear that the new wave would scud and might kick out the oppression levels.

In an unparalleled situation we had witnessed, a myriad of people in long queues standing outside the encounter sites in the south to give a window to rebels, despite warning and obituary issued earlier by Indian Army General Bipin Rawat. This is now becoming the daily routine for people in the south, who are becoming helping hand for rebels. The rebels enjoy unanimous support thus the young are attracted to the new lines of militancy. The use of stones close to the encounter sites and the cross-retaliation by army and police makes sense how the oppression has expanded, thus insinuating to Faustian bargain.

Ever since PDP came to the power, people are lampooning the party for cobbling the coalition with the party which has its ally RSS, the party with a Hindutva ideology. The death of the former CM Mufti Sayed has not only broken the back of the ruling party but also has made the new CM to pass exasperating statements, thus provoking the locals, who are now threatening for a somersault.

Since India and its media channels got much hype across the world, the projection made by them has not only exposed their extremism but also has exposed their bigotry which they are using to defend the oppression in Kashmir. The news channels and their anchors have declared war in Kashmir. The panelists from Kashmir in the prime debates are being lambasted, thus they are given some hard hitting names that they fall into the category of anti-nationalists and terrorists. It’s unfortunate that the TV shows are somehow pretending to have judiciary powers, thus they are hitting with hollow rights which are not even mentioned in the long and written Indian constitution. The nation which is claiming to have developed Kashmir to some heights is not able to win the hearts of people, hence with the fact not able to link hearts of people to India’s mainland. If Kashmir issue would have been the development issue, then the chaos wouldn’t have been expanded on every street and village.

Kashmir has fallen into the abyss of chaos and now slipping away from the constitutional rights of India, thus the accession made by the then prince seems to be not working in favour of India. It’s unfortunate that the people which Indian democracy claims to be an integral part are being ruthlessly butchered every day on the streets across Kashmir. The very unfortunate incidents like 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2016 are a big question mark on the face of Indian democracy.