Many of you, if not all, must be familiar with the Hum TV drama serial Udaari which drew much attention from the viewers as it highlighted the taboo subject of child molestation. PEMRA notice for supposedly immoral content being displayed on television, in conjunction with the distinctive story of the drama, contributed to the drama’s popularity. Whether the content was immoral or not is a debate for an another day, but Yasir Hussain's crass sense of humour at the recently held Hum TV Awards was beyond doubt immoral to say the least.

I quote Yasir Hussain, “Itna khoobsurat child molester, kaash mein bhi bacha hota” referring to Ahsan Khan who played the role of pedophile in the drama serial. And guess what? The audience had the audacity to laugh at the doltish act paying no heed to the sensitivity of the issue.

As expected, activists on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram took Yasir Hussain to the task following his remarks; he had to render a public apology on Instagram. I would term that apology as “circumspect apology” in the sense he also paved way for defending his statement. Yasir Hussain needs to openly and wholeheartedly accept his mistake and apologise.

Whether it was scripted, or Yasir acted spontaneously in the heat of the moment, we are not certain. If it at all was scripted and pre-decided, it would be reasonable to deduce that no prudent mind at that time existed at that moment to foresee the repercussions of such a statement.

According to the statistics by Sahil NGO a total of 3,768 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in 2015 alone, which amounts to 10 children being sexually abused every day. Keep in mind these are the cases which are reported; the unreported cases are a different story altogether. A YouTube hit documentary Pakistan's Hidden Shame, which also features Pakistani politician Imran Khan, provides an insight into this abhorrent aspect of our society, such is the sensitivity of this heinous crime.

The problem does not end here, we are somehow or the other taught to bury this issue under the carpet and condone it. It is not a trivial issue to overlook; it is an inhumane, loathsome, disgusting element of our society which we have to curb. The Kasur incident is a testimony to my claim. What happened after it? Absolutely nothing, life moved on like normal. Instead of raising our voices against this heinous crime, we chose to remain silent to project a hypocritical 'pure' image of our society.

We all know how award shows are conducted. Passing on insulting remarks on fellow actors for amusement, or staging a well scripted quarrel between two or more parties, is a norm for the show to be a hit. But not everything is to be made a laughing stock. Even if we give the benefit of doubt to Yasir, for a possible slip of the tongue, the remarks by him would have certainly not gone down well with the victims of this crime adding more wounds to their injuries with the audience also adding fuel to the fire.

It is a shame that the 5th Hum TV Awards will be remembered for this distasteful moment. But then again it was critical to identify the sensitivity and graveness of such an issue. I am certain Yasir Hussain realizes it too now.