Colossal environmental disasters in the United States are a stark reminder of the damage inflicted upon Earth. It has reignited the debate among the thinkers and academia regarding the severe implications of capitalism. Credible voices on both sides of the Atlantic have expressed grave concerns over the significant shift in the global climate and subsequently changing weather patterns. Why aren't we prepare to deal with it? Were there any warnings from climate scientists? If there were, why media, government, and other stakeholders did not take it seriously? Who failed to mainstream it? Why don't people discuss it very often? The public must seek the answers!

With increasingly hostile weather conditions, ‘consumerist societies’ have something to ponder upon seriously, before it’s too late. Both Harvey and Irma indicate massive climate shift. Though, it may not be realised by the capitalists like Trump. By nullifying the Paris Climate pact, Trump did no favour to the humanity. Arguably, it may help the struggling American firms and trade to compete with their ‘ambitious and strengthening’ Asians counterparts, but it will have enormous repercussions. The damage control mechanism will cost a fortune to American tax payers. The US Congress has sanctioned a multi-billion dollar programme for rehabilitation of the victims of Harvey. Same sort of bill will be passed for Irma victims. The economic impacts are enormous. No matter how much America gains from running away from climate treaties, net loss will be massive which will further put American imbalance accounts into ‘red'.

There have been some predictions/forecasting which revealed that in few decades and most likely at the end of the century, Pakistan would face increasing droughts. Minimal rain will affect routine life. High emission levels in Pakistan and enormous economic activity in neighbouring 'New Emerging Economic Powerhouses' are having a profound impact on climate in South Asia. China and India both have been equally reckless in controlling emissions. And the results of this insensibleness are seen in Beijing and Delhi, where air quality is continuously deteriorating. Chinese businessmen have very famously started importing fresh air from Australia. Just imagine the scale of the disaster.

European economic giants have questioned the economic policies of China. New Silk Road project is considered controversial for its failure to demonstrate the adherence with environmental sustainability. In Pakistan, an expected increase in the economic activity and reliance on coal-fired power plants to feed the energy needs in the future will further expand and deepen the environmental challenges.

Capitalistic policies led to flourishing consumerism. Now, people's lives are influenced and driven by capitalism. In the aftermath of the Harvey, George argued: “No one wants to ask the tough questions about the coastal flooding spawned during Hurricane Harvey because to do so would be to challenge capitalism—a system wedded to ‘perpetual growth on a finite planet’—and call into question the very foundations of the entire political and economic system."

With the fierce fight for resources between the mighty US, strengthening China and threatening Russia, wars, proxy wars continue and with it continues to struggle to prove and improve economic power. In America, minds have been controlled by the media which fails to discuss the impacts of human activities on the weather.

In Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demonstrated some commitment by implementing its Billion Tree Tsunami scheme to combat the soaring temperatures in the region. It is acknowledged by the World Economic Forum and other international institutions.

These are tender steps towards the daunting task ahead. Stakeholders involved have to play their respective roles. For example, an important question is that how many media outlets have discussed the expected droughts and severity of weather in the future?

Will the Government of Pakistan allow the propagation of the fact that China itself is making a continuous transformation from coal to solar? Why it never raised the concerns related to Pakistani coal plants?

We know for the fact that coal power plants, lack of trees and failure to control carbon emissions will lead to unprecedented and record-breaking weather related disasters in some parts of Pakistan. Why sustainable development is shunned for more eye catching projects, but ‘environmentally damaging’ coal projects? Admittedly, it may convince the voters to believe in government’s promises and ability to avert the current energy crises. But, what about the unaccounted cost which next generations will have to pay. Two big Pakistani cities; Rawalpindi and Peshawar, are among top five most polluted cities in the world for air pollution. Did you see any constructive discussion on this issue? How many political parties, activists or even media agencies have raised the concerns on lack of awareness on awaiting environmental disasters?

Imagine, being hit by such catastrophic disasters in future, think about the generations whose future lives and living standards are at stake. Awareness is important as it can create pressure groups which could convince the government to take adequate measure to equip Pakistan with remedies to avert such disasters. Don't just consider it as an unstoppable natural phenomenon which was not predicted. Because the climate scientists have predicted droughts in Pakistan and which requires considerable media coverage and practical steps to ensure the safety of future generations.

As Donald Worster argued in the wake of natural disaster, the use of nature as a form of capital and efforts to control the nature appears to be failing in the long-run. We must seek answers from those in power in this country.

Is Pakistan prepared to face the challenges of extreme weather conditions and droughts expected in our part of the world? What are the root-causes which should be addressed to avert them? How many Pakistanis have discussed the policy implications of the coal plants? Are factories in this country following the minimum carbon emission requirements? What about a large number of small companies which lack adequate ways to record and control their carbon emissions?

Was pulling out of Paris climate summit a right choice made by a novice president? Is it not akin to taking the world to collective suicide? Pakistan must act for its future generations before nature acts against the culprits. Don't let the visible hand of the capitalists ruin our planet.