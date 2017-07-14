The only powerful tool of 21st century is media. Media has absolute power to propagate knowledge and information, to change the narrative of common people, to determine public consumption, to educate the masses, to ensure gender parity, to materialise political accountability, and to demonstrate cultures. Fortunately, democracy is said to be stymied if freedom of expression is impeded, since they both go hand in hand.

Media gives voice to voiceless so that freedom of expression flourishes. Nobody is alone in the world today, because media is ubiquitous and manages to keep a vigil restively. Every move of the world is closely being monitored.

Politicians are brought under the volley of severe public criticism over their failure on dysfunctional policies. Ostensibly, media spearheads their trials before the public.

Moreover media facilitates public opinion to bridge the ruler and the ruled. Due to the blessing of capitalism, even a politician himself seems to think of cultivating his own business with capitalistic freedom. Similarly, he finds little time to hold a session of public gatherings for the input for framing legislation particularly under nascent democratic regimes. Certainly for this, the power of media comes into play.

Media is generally of three types; electronic, print and social media.

Social media has attained an apogee of admiration after the rise and rife of Information Technology and innovation of delicate gadgets. Need of instant information became indispensable on the part of everybody after the globalized world. The users of social media are ready to build opinion without using the power of contemplation and meditation. Instead of peeping into the annals of history to learn something from the repository of past experiences, attention is being given widely to the present circumstances to generate unviable solutions towards knotty problems worldwide. It is because the growing surge of modernism has overshadowed the significance of past experiences.

That is why, frequent inflows of information on social media are being tasted and then thrown away from the consciousness rather than giving them a deference with adequate information-processing by brain in terms of digesting it. This is paving way for the ground of shedding mud of public opinion on religious or other sensitive beliefs.

Electronic media has set up a lot of political, entertaining, educational, geographical, religious programs. It is far older than social media. But it does not mean that electronic media is grappling with its twilight years. It continues to keep its enticement despite flourishing social media.

In Pakistan, political talk-shows are massively viewed to know about nothing substantial other than amounting to nuisance and anxiety for being perpetual dysfunctional policies of governments and political bedlam.

Political talk-shows gained a boom after limited rating on entertaining channels was marked. Undoubtedly, the political talk-shows played a vital role in propagating political awareness among the slumber masses of the country. However, political fracas, bedlam and exchange of hot debate are deliberately being promoted on shows to woo the public rating while the issues are rarely resolved permanently in the best interest of common people. Thus many solutions are explored and overly debated for the sake of futility or vanity.

Coterie of political leaders is invited to defend the leaders with fallacy. Blame game remains inevitable. The politicians cast a slur on multiple political parties by un-necessary oratory to avoid their personal accountability. Grisly personal attacks go unabated. Moreover, the socio-politico-economic issues have become a vicious cycle of never ending phenomenon in the country.

On the other hand, the anchors hold debate with politicians apparently without showing any demur to keep unfair equilibrium intact among the political parties. This displays that the anchors only get the immense opportunity to flaunt or brag their posture, dressing, intellectual abilities, wits, and the power of memorise issues with relative retention, though, exceptions are there inevitably. One is reminded of the saying that ‘editorials are judge by their titles while anchors by their attire’. Similarly, every day ends with the non-resolution of perennial existence of public grievances. Hence this bewilders everybody that when freedom of expression is going unfettered then why does the social and economic process seem to be stymied in the country? Thus electronic media is spreading ‘stinging phenomenon’ with the replication of same debates from time to time.

Print media has remarkably brought a revolutionary change in helping the policy makers frame legislations despite overly commentary made on democracy and media. Certainly, most of the authors of Pakistan are pragmatic. They are reckoned to be the most virile of Asian thinkers. The best possible way-out is suggested by them to bring the country out of crises; and to ensure viable policies and their implementation. Regrettably their deductions are not brought under duly consideration by politicians, but seemingly are discarded. This results in abject failure of governments.

Despite their pricey suggestions are widely overlooked, they appear to be the symbol of perfect gusto and intend to continue with their fertile pen. Nothing remains on the part of authors besides the acclaim they get after publication of their wisdom. After all, the aphorism of authors is better for social progress.

Presently, Pakistan is knowingly strangled to its very limits by abounding problems, for example, education, health, sanitation, human rights etc, which need to be ameliorated by every nook and cranny. For their resolve, the debates should never be left half-backed on electronic media - merely getting a nod from politicians on resolution of public grievances - while instant framing of policies should be made sure of.

The time has come to call upon the policy makers, concerned ministers and chief secretaries to the reasonable political talk shows on electronic media with a view to devising strategies by compiling the worthy editorial works of worthy authors from the reputed newspapers for bringing socio-politico-economic transformation. Seeking opinion from the reasonable anchors must also not be overlooked.

Most notably, it is useless to improve the branches if the roots go unchecked. The people are more concerned about bringing reforms in almost every sector encompassing from judiciary to civil services. There must be no wait for the implementation of Vision 2025, since the Vision includes a hefty elapse. The country needs instant reforms especially after CPEC and assumption of its vital regional role.

Let us turn the silence of suffering into a national voice by the power of media. Let us not forget about making a real contribution to the national cause.