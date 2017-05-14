A group of students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad have joined hands to spread a campaign that aims to quench thirst. "Beat the Heat" is based on the facts that the heat wave this year is expected to be worse than the previous years and that dehydration rates are expected to hit peak as well.

What they practice is something quite simple; refrigerate few bottles of water over night, and give them to anyone you think might be thirsty on the roads on your way to school, college or work. They expect to spread this campaign around and to make sure that" no one stays thirsty this summer".

The group collects funds from friends and family and buy water bottles at a nominal price from a mineral water company that they have collaborated with. And then deliver 24 bottles at a time to whomever signs up to volunteer, free of cost. The volunteers then practice this idea on the streets.

"It's everyone's basic right to have access to clean cold water in this scorching heat. I'm happy to join hands with this organisation which has helped me play my part in making that possible for everyone," said Saman, a volunteer and donor.

The students have aimed to expand the campaign in Ramzan by collaborating with another student organization, "Feed the World," which distributes food for Sehri and Iftari in Ramzan. They aim to add a bottle of water to every food pack this year - a total of around 50,000 bottles.

"An idea that is worth spreading, after all what’s a better treat for a thirsty passerby than a bottle of refreshing cold water," said Hadiya, a philanthropist from Islamabad.