In continuation of Pakistan’s delegation’s visit to China, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s engagements also gained momentum. There is no denying that Pakistan enjoys great harmony and bilateral relations with Turkey. This was reaffirmed and demonstrated again when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on China's soil.

In their meeting with the Turkish President, matters of mutual interest, enhancing Pak-Turk relations and improving cooperation in different sectors were discussed. The Punjab chief minister especially mentioned that he was greatly pleased to meet his ‘dear brother’ Erdogan in Beijing. The meeting was followed by world media.

"Turkey and Pakistan are moving towards development and prosperity hand in hand. Current prosperity in Turkey is a result of your vigorous leadership and Turkish government's hard work, spirit of social welfare and exemplary vision," Shahbaz told Erdogan.

Had very fruitful meetings with President Xi Jinping & Premier Li on the sideline of Belt & Road Forum. Discussed ways to benefit from OBOR — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 13, 2017

Another significant event was the Pakistani delegation’s meetingwith China's delegation from National Energy Administration (NEA) led by Mr Nur Bekri. Not only that, MoU signing with NEA regarding the roadmap for power projects under CPEC was also witnessed by PM Nawaz, CM Shahbaz and others.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said Punjab is facilitating the development of Independent Power Projects (IPPs) and public power projects development with an aggregate capacity of more than 8,000MW. Projects he mentioned include 1,320MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant (CFPP), 660MW Muzaffargarh CFPP, 1,320 RahimYar Khan CFPP, 660MW Rahim Yar Khan CFPP and 1,000 MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park.

Today’s engagements hold great importance as well, not only for the province, but also for the global image of Pakistan. The Punjab CM attended the inaugural session of "One Belt One Road (OBOR)" summit at China National Convention Center (CNCC) along with chief ministers and federal ministers.

Shahbaz Sharif also delivered a speech on ‘connectivity of people’ at a ‘Thematic Session on People-to-People Connectivity’ at BRF 2017. In his address, the chief minister mentioned that the Belt and Road Summit provides a wonderful forum to boost cooperation, build cooperative frameworks and share cooperation outcomes. Acknowledging President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, Shahbaz called it an innovative and trailblazing concept. He added that Pakistan considers President Xi’s initiative not only bold and futuristic but also epic and historic.

Before the address, Chief Minister Shahbaz was interviewed by People’s Daily China. He also spoke to China Radio International (CRI) and congratulated the country on the successful organization of One Belt One Road Summit’ 2017.

Conclusively, the way this summit and its long-term effects are being acknowledged by the world leaders, it is becoming clearer that the OBOR summit holds immeasurable importance for Pakistan. Not to be neglected, the Punjab chief minister, so far, has been able to play an integral role by talking about connectivity, opportunity, stability and peace on all possible forums at the summit.

Nonetheless, all these events contribute to the realization that the time has come for Pakistan to break free of anything causing hindrances to growth, cooperation and unity in today’s world. Acceptance and innovation are the keys. The world is changing, so shall we!