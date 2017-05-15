The Bahria Town rampage, which claimed the lives of 2 people, wounded around 150 people and left dozens paralyzed for life, at last came in to the limelight after Chief Justice of Pakistan took a Suo Moto notice of the incident. The sad incident happened on the 28th of April while ARY, a private News TV channel, and Bahria Town were recording a show for coming Ramadan.

During the recording of the program the stage fell on the audience, due to which people were left strangled under the fallen stage. What was actually worse was the fact that administration of Bahria Town quickly switched off the lights in order to stop people from making videos of the incident. This foolish step created panic among the people and resulted in a stampede in which many people were badly wounded.

If the sources are true, the number of causalities is higher than what has been discovered so far. A pregnant woman’s injuries in the incident resulted in the miscarriage and left both her legs paralyzed for life, another lady lost her life, and there are many stories, like these, still to be told. It was shocking that not even a single TV channel or a publication initially ran or published any story or program giving coverage to the incident – it was actually social media through which public came to know about this terrible incident.

A survivor from the incident uploaded the video clip of the incident that went viral on social media bringing criticism from the public, both on the media houses and Bahria Town. After the social media was abuzz with the news of this incident, the media houses eventually submitted to the pressure of the public and gave minor coverage to the incident. Till now no FIR has been lodged against Bahria Town and ARY, as both the organizations belong to influential people. Bahria Town is owned by Mr Malik Riaz, a real estate tycoon and one of Pakistan’s most influential people. ARY is owned by Mr Salman Iqbal, who besides running the TV channel also runs a chain of different businesses including gold trading. This act of the mainstream media, and blacking out the event, showed how it protects its vested interests and only cares about revenues.

Such is the pressure of Mr Malik Riaz that even now media houses are only discussing it very cautiously. On the other hand ARY, that runs a malicious campaign against the incumbent government on the allegations of corruption and morals, did not even bother to telecast or issue an apology for the incident. Victims of the incident who tried to lodge an FIR with police were threatened and pressurized to take their complaint back. When a few of the victims refused to bow under any pressure the police refused to register the FIR, while law enforcement agencies showed hesitation in nominating Bahria Town and ARY in the FIR. The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Saqib Qisar took the Suo Moto notice, and now at least the print media is giving a good amount of coverage to the event. Had there been no involvement of Mr Malik Riaz’ housing scheme, the rival TV channels of ARY News would have made a fuss out of this incident.

So this actually points to the power, the influence and the authority Mr Malik Riaz enjoys in the country. No one in the law enforcement agencies, in the government, can even dare to think about touching him. How he became untouchable is an interesting story that also points out our collective mentality of being submissive to the rich and our nature of accepting illegal activities to fulfill our own desires, while sacrificing all morals, but expecting others to be ethical.

Malik Riaz was a white collar man who was trying to meet daily needs by doing different kinds of work. It was in the year 1979 when he took a loan of Rs 14,000 from his friend and earned a small contract in the military engineering complex. This small contract actually was the beginning of the largest Pakistani real estate empire. At that time Malik Riaz was a lower middleclass man who was not even able to get his daughter treated in a hospital, and had to sell his wife’s jewelry in order to get her treated. Malik Riaz suffered from poverty and he knew that that being poor in this unjust society is a crime. He went through the pain of watching his children strive to get three times meal a day. So he learnt the lesson that this society only salutes and respects the rich. With the first small contract he won from military engineering complex he started building relations in civil and military construction departments. Gradually he started to construct houses for the movers and shakers and finally he came up with the idea of building a housing society that can now easily be termed as one of the most luxurious housing schemes in Pakistan.

Malik Riaz, with the help of money and connections, used the name of Pakistan Navy for his housing society. Even though Pakistan Navy filed a case against him for using their name, but not even a single judge was able to pass a verdict against Malik Riaz or stop him from using Navy’s name. Malik Riaz, with the help of his strong connections in civil and military establishment, gradually expanded his business. With the help of criminals and gangsters like Taji Khokhar, Bari Malik and Zafar Supari he grabbed lands from the people who were not ready to sell and also bought lands all around Pakistan at a very less rate. He successfully removed all the legal hindrances coming his way by buying the judges in the courts, officers in the law enforcement agencies and making friends in establishment. Malik Riaz established the relation of profit and provided perks and privileges to police officers, judges, politicians and few high officials in Army. And now Malik Riaz is considered as one of the richest and influential Pakistanis.

The success of Mr Malik Riaz is morally, ethically or even legally right – or is it wrong? The answer to this question is hidden in our weak, hypocritical and rotten social system. Being a very ordinary contractor who was not able to meet daily needs, Malik Riaz actually understood the fact that this rotten system is tailor made to exploit the weak and ordinary people, so he successfully exploited the system to his advantage and became the most successful real estate tycoon of Pakistan. From asking his friends to lend loans to not being able to get her daughter treated, Malik Riaz smartly understood and exploited the system and built his fortune – and no one can take this credit away from him. There are thousands of contractors and real estate persons in Pakistan, but how many of them actually have the ability to build a business empire like Malik Riaz? The other question needs to be answered is: has any one among Pakistan’s elite built the fortune with honesty and by completely abiding the law, not using the power to their advantage in making big fortunes?

The answer is no. From Nawaz Sharif to Mian Mansha and Aqeel Karim Dhedhi to Jahangir Tareen, every one exploited the system to earn a fortune. From the owners of big media houses to the owners of sugar textile and flour mills every one exploited and took benefits from the system, so why single out Malik Riaz? It is the attitude of the society that actually gives birth to the people like Malik Riaz. The acceptance of corruption and doing this crime in individual capacity and exploiting the system according to one’s own ability and position has given birth to a hypocritical society and a social system that is purely based on the urge to gain money, power and benefits at the cost of sacrificing ethics morals and law. From selling expired and fake medicine, to an office peon getting bribe to get the job done from his boss, to the people making money under the table while serving in private offices, every single individual has contributed in creating the culture of accepting corruption and lawlessness. The way Malik Riaz earned his fortune is definitely wrong, but this ruthless unjust system does not leave many options or equal opportunity to the people from middle class to earn big fortunes. In fact, Malik Riaz has never lied about the wrongs he did. Many times during his interviews on the TV channels he has indirectly stated that he used the system to his advantage and his files had ‘wheels with them’, which is why they can never be buried under the table. This clearly points towards his way of getting things done from government institutions, regarding acquiring lands for his housing projects and getting NOC.

Malik Riaz’ success actually has proven the point that this system is not made to accommodate a common man and it only gives space to the shrewd and smart – the individual who can manipulate and exploit the greed of others by bribing the influential and by oppressing the weak. The lectures against corruption, the discussion on morals look so fascinating and ideal in the talk shows, in the writings or in our private discussions, but it has nothing to do with reality. In a society where you have to pay bribe even to get your child’s birth certificate, where you have to use contacts and influence in order to get admitted in a government hospital for health treatment, where even getting a child’s admission in a government school requires either bribe or a phone call from an influential person, where even getting a place for the grave to bury a person needs bribe or a phone call from an influential person, it actually is almost impossible to not to surrender to the system by accepting that might is right.

So if Malik Riaz, instead of submitting to the system and begging to the influential, decided to exploit the system to his advantage, which most of us also do in the individual capacity according to our ability and position, and as a result became such a powerful man that even the influential and movers and shakers are now in his hands, it actually is not his fault – it is the fault of our collective wisdom and our hypocritical standards and practices. Until and unless we start respecting the law, stop disrespecting people on the basis of their social position, stop saluting those who have big financial or influential positions, and start striving to make a balanced social structure, people like Mr Malik Riaz will be born every now and then. This incident of stage collapsing in Bahria Town will not bring the culprits under the law, as no one in any government or private department will go against Malik Riaz.

This kind of incident happened a few years ago in Bahria Town Rawalpindi when during a car race event back many people were killed when a car lost control and crushed the people watching the race. An FIR was registered against Mr Malik’s son as he was organizing the event and there were no safety measures taken on his behalf for the protection of the public watching the race. The then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, who was famous for his judicial activism, took a Suo Moto notice but was not able to do anything to bring Mr Malik’s son or employees into the grip of law. Malik Riaz and his administration of Bahria Town will again go untouched and will not be held accountable for the incident. It happens every time if a criminal is an influential person. Mustafa Kanjoo, Shahrukh Jatoi were spared, the Model Town massacre still awaits justice and the murderers of the people killed on the 12th of 2007 during the lawyers movement for restoration of judiciary were not brought to justice.

So surely for an influential man like Mr Malik Riaz this case is nothing and he will handle it either by buying the investigators, or by giving money to the relatives of the deceased or wounded, or by threatening them through his nexus of gangsters. And we will soon, like always, forget this incident within a few days and keep criticizing Mr Malik Riaz’ lack of character and illegal practices in our social conservations.