Unlike many other conflicts, the current clash between India and Pakistan is not a long-drawn one, like the issue of Kashmir or water security. This time it’s a war that has erupted owing to espionage by an Indian spy who has recently been handed a death sentence by the military courts. India, calling this sentence a ‘premeditated murder’, has forgotten the confessional statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav, accepting the responsibility of carrying out repercussive activities in Baluchistan and Karachi. Pakistan, that has been blamed for the security turmoil in the region, could retaliate strongly to India’s false allegations, by implementing this sentence. However, this ticking bomb of sentence could have negative fallouts in the form of deteriorating Pakistan-India relations and a regime of allegations, by the so called stakeholders of international security, for subjugating regional peace.

Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3, 2016, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, has confessed to his activities designed to annihilate the efforts of law enforcement agencies of restoring peace in Pakistan. Although he has the right to appeal against FGCM, along with a chance to seek mercy from the president and Army Chief, analysts view this verdict as a strong message to the enemy who wants to subvert Pakistan’s peace and security. Pakistan, that is being criticized by India for its denial to consular access 13 times since 2016, has the possibility to highlight Indian involvement by turning the attention of world powers toward this issue. In short, this ticking bomb could be looked at both ways, i.e. positive and negative, when it comes to Pakistan’s decision to carry out Jadhav’s death sentence.

First, Pakistan that is lashed out on many occasions for sponsoring cross-border terrorism has a point to prove itself innocent in front of the world powers. The most recent venue of bashing Pakistan was Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar, where Kabul and New Delhi joined hands to name Pakistan a terrorist state and ignored the efforts made by Pakistan to curb terrorism, such as operation Zarb-e-Azb, etc. Jadhav’s death sentence could prove to be a major setback for India in terms of dominating South Asia, as it would prove India’s ignominious activities of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan through its consulates in Afghanistan.

Second, this decision is going to benefit Pakistan to improve its security conditions, and a more secured Pakistan is going to have ameliorated economic activity both in terms of foreign direct investment and employment creation. Indian involvement in Baluchistan through Afghanistan is the major reason setting this province back from progressing economically and politically. Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case has provided a concrete proof of India’s infiltration in Baluchistan, and Pakistan’s action against Indian spying subversive activities would provide Baluchistan a fair chance to grow and flourish. CPEC, which is a game changer in the region, has been the target of Indian retaliation. This humongous project worth $52billion would see the light of dawn in the prism of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Third, lack of political consensus and trust deficit are the factors holding two neighbors- India and Pakistan – back from improving their cordial ties and the execution will further undermine the already deteriorated relations between the two arch rivals. Sushma Swaraj, in a statement, has warned of the consequences for India-Pakistan relations in the case of Jadhav’s death sentence. Moreover, the rhetoric of the so-called regional integration is also at stake as there is a threat of a direct clash between two nuclear rivals.

Pakistan hasn’t been successful in raising the issue of Indian spying on international forums, namely United Nations and during other international summits, but has shown its stance of not tolerating any kind of terrorist activity on its soil by giving the verdict of Indian spy’s death. Although the United Nations has declined to take any position on Jadhav’s death sentence, allegations could be imposed on Pakistan for sabotaging regional peace if the sentence is carried out in the near future.

In the given circumstances, Pakistan can use the available evidences to build a narrative against Indian involvement in Karachi and Baluchistan as it’s the high time to prove itself innocent regarding India’s allegations of Terrorism patronage in the region. Pakistan and India both are developing countries facing the menaces such as unemployment and illiteracy. Both countries must realize that salvation of both lies in peace. India must stop fomenting terrorism in Pakistan as animosities aren’t in the favor of either state. Some analysts believe that enmity could be erased through peaceful dialogue, otherwise doomsday would be round the corner.