Insecurity is bane. It is as much fatalistic for the states as it is for the individuals. Moral insecurity is, in particular, the most dangerous type of insecurity which has pernicious effects for the whole world. Generally, those who pose as the beacon and guardians of moral system, in the contemporary third world, lack wisdom. They prefer emotions over reason, unfounded beliefs over scientific thinking and blind followers over free-thinkers.

Morally insecure states, which ultimately become morally drained or corrupt, are the states having unstable political order along with non-secular sociopolitical philosophy of life. These states do reflect two things vividly; one, morality is the subject of everyone’s dining table across the country and two, there is nothing like morals and morality in that very society.

Present-day Pakistan is an epitome of morally insecure bastion and politically unstable polity which has the potential to disrupt the peace of not only the region but of the whole world. In this situation one must ask what is wrong with Pakistanis, and how can existing challenges be coped with, and by whom.

Let’s look at our society objectively because it is high time for serious introspection for Pakistanis.

The problem lies, to begin with, somewhere in our philosophy which we generally hold to answer the basic questions of every human being with a functional mind. Like the meaning and purpose of life and one’s strategies to achieve those desired purpose(s). These philosophical assumptions of individuals when expressed collectively actually determine the sociopolitical goal of any nation/civilization which are, in the modern world, embodied in the foreign policy of the states.

To be clearer, the problem is within us and we have to identify it. And the problem is because we have different irrational apologetics having various philosophical interpretations of the meaning of their lives which justify different immoral, illegitimate, and unconstitutional actions of their representative groups/institutions in the society.

Let’s discuss each briefly.

One, the extremists/terrorists. These are in fact good terrorists fighting against the expansionistic and imperialistic West, argue their supporters or well-wishers in our society. There are people not only in rural areas but also in cities like Lahore and Karachi who revere these good terrorists for fighting against the secular West, cruel India, Zionist Israel and a puppet government sitting in Islamabad. The philosophical bases of these good terrorists and their well-wishers are more less the same, if not exactly the same.

Two, the heroes. Majority of Pakistanis are Goethian lovers of quintessential Bollywood heroes. They unconditionally revere them and every action of the heroes is considered to be justified, unquestionable, and in the best interest of the country. And anybody who dares to voice against those actions is said to be unpatriotic, unintelligent, and a fool. Sometimes these ‘dissenters’ are called Indian agents. But heroes are admired by many and supported by all no matter willingly or unwillingly.

But the problem with heroes is that they mostly cross the red line. The worst thing is that their ‘well-wishers’ do not care about it. They just love them.

Third, the state. There are ‘intelligent patriotic’ Pakistanis who believe whatsoever the state does is absolutely fine and legitimate. Even if the state agencies abduct dissenters they are not doing something wrong. They construct their shallow argument on historical account by quoting 19th/20th century America, which curbed the freedoms of many dissenters. And present-day Pakistan is, patriots argue, like 19th/20th century America, therefore all of its actions are legitimate. But the question is if someone murdered people in the name of national security a century or two ago can it justify our horrific actions of today? Intelligent super-patriotic believe, yes. Eh?

Fourth, the academics. What are professors, apart from a few exceptions, doing at the campuses? Playing dirty politics? Producing useless research? Instilling conservative social philosophy of life? Indoctrinating young boys and girls and lecturing them on morals they themselves never practice? What else?

Like good terrorists educationists too have their own followers, lovers, admirers, and so many others. Arguments are established on two very interesting basis. One, Pakistani students belong to a conservative society. Two, we do not have the required infrastructure and due to that our academics lack technical skills. Educational backwardness is, therefore, justified.

The simplest question is: does the absence of computers and laboratories bring indoctrination and irrational beliefs?

Fifth, better behaved criminals. Ours is a conservative society based upon some religious principles so slightly beating a woman is not a crime. Silencing a young girl who wishes to marry a man of her choice is absolutely fine. Killing a disobedient, a ‘prostitute-like’ girl is without any doubt a noble task. Stopping girls from schools and from interacting with boys is something very essential in order to protect our social order, religious beliefs and personal honor in the society. This is not what uneducated old people of my village believe in and practice; this is what many so called intellectuals sitting in Islamabad and Lahore say.

These better behaved criminals are innocent for many, and criminals for those who consider all this not only immoral but see it as a heinous crime against humanity.

The irony is, whether we accept it or not, as long as there exists such apologia, Pakistani cannot come out of shackles of irrationality and ignorance.

In this state of uncertainty, confusion, abuse of authority and lawlessness, when there’s nothing to give us any reason to be optimistic even for a while, social media and the progressive intellectuals give us a ray of hope. Bloggers, trends on Twitter and Facebook, E-Magazines, Facebook groups and pages, and small groups on WhatsApp are the most powerful tools to be used as agent of social as well political change in the 21st century. These writers, bloggers and social media users with liberal and progressive ideas are not only exposing the hypocrisy of directionless apologetics of oppression, suppression and violence but are also the architects of a new Pakistan for our new generation. Their work is invaluable and demands our fair appreciation and admiration.

Finally, an advice for all those who are really insecure regarding their moral order and political power that abducting people is neither a permanent nor a mature solution. It would be more appropriate if we convinced ourselves that this is high time for a serious introspection.