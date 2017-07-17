“The story of Pakistan, its struggle and its achievement, is the very story of great human ideals, struggling to survive in the face of great odds and difficulties." – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on March 23, 1948, in Chittagong

Life is more paced than ever but the originality of thought and essence of affairs feels too dilute with time. As a replacement,a monotonous and unproductive approach towards a restrictive set of issues has capped the thought cycle of a major section of our society. Not a starlet in mainstream, few fundamental subject shave an underlining impact on all citizens of the state. In pursuit to reaffirm these concerns I have jotted down the assembly of our questions and my rebuttal.

What's our national outlook and what does it mean to be? How in the past our forefather stood for it and how we are to stand for it? And the reasoning for national stand point.

What are the set standards and values which tend to define success in society? How are the priorities and ideals for society set?

What's the binding ingredient of the social-economic, racial, regional and religious factions of the society? The common values and laid groundwork. What are the responsibilities and rights of citizens?

The markings playing the decisive role in policies made by authorities concerned. And ensuring the relation of state and its citizens is stronger against the uncertainties and conspiracy theories.

Pakistan came into existence as a homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where they would have the deceive role in the state policies. In a well anticipation that the rights of Muslims will eternally be overridden and stampeded in combined India. A homeland which will not be a mere place for livelihood but the citizens would have practically the ownership rights of the state policies. And that the rights of the citizens of all faiths and believes shall be guarded as in the status of equal citizens of the state. The very foundation of the state of Pakistan was laid to ensure justice and protection of the rights of individuals. That their concerns aren’t shelved in the state affairs. The stance taken by the forefathers and payment of a heavy price didn’t waive off the next generations to stand for what they deserve as stakeholders of Pakistan. By the passing time, the contributing and hard working citizens became lesser conscious of their ownership of the state. This yielded a free space for opportunists and exploiters at all levels of the social hierarchy.

Appreciation and valuing the work of an individual goes long way, not only for the individual but for the community. It serves as a fluorescence of motivation and inspiration for generations, to attain what’s deemed as respectable in society. Boasting the culture of defining success based on one’s contribution to society sets the ideals of the society right and the values of a distinguished citizen of state are established. The very essence for a nation to thrive is taken away when it’s younger generation tends to look away from selfless hard workers and genius contributors as their ideals. And corrupted and mousy individuals veiled under false protocol are considered as “living the dream life”.

The wrong ideals once set for a society yields activation of fault lines in between the levels of socio-economical, regional and religious factions. Since injustice and incompetence are set loose, the contributing individuals of society soon find themselves deserted. Chaos! The athletes once representing green flag, selling medals for living. Artists abandoned at elderly age and left as if unknown. The very individuals that where the reason for the smiles on the face of families that would sit together every afternoon to watch a television show. Senior citizens drenched in sweat in pensioners line, low salaried teachers, farmers on hunger strike, poor safety and hygienic conditions for labor at work, curbed critical learning of students, stereotypical religious scholars are some of the many examples of unappreciation. The attitude isn’t just heart breaking but demoralising and with collateral damage often overlooked.

The state is an architecture of individuals with diversified roles having share of the responsibility. The citizens in this hierarchy level, horizontally and vertically both are bonded together by an unanimously agreed contract of justice and equal right to quality life. That their local values are respected at federation level and equal opportunity for a better life standard is ensured. This sentiment is to be translated by elected representatives through a contract document named the state constitution. One’s rights are guarded by their vigilance and not abstemious behaviour. The passengers have to ensure that they bring the qualified driver for the job who drives them to the right destination at the right pace. In case of reckless driving,protection of the rights of passengers are dependent on the response towards their responsibility to save themselves and their fellow passengers.

"You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of democracy, social justice and the equality of manhood in your own native soil. With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve." - Quaid–e–Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on February 21, 1948, in Karachi

The state leaders are to chalk out the directions for the citizens. The reflection of clarity, consistency and professionalism in directives are the foundation stone for a successful trickle-down well-timed acceptance of policies. This builds the positive national character towards challenges. It took us as a nation more than a decade and loss of thousands of lives to counter the uncertain environment fueled by conspiracy theorist and apologist. Regrettably, till the dreadful event of APS this dust of ambiguities could not be settled down. The same principles and relation of the state and its citizens would set the right national attitude towards challenges to come.