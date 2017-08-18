Hacking means to illegally access other people’s computer system in order to destroy, disrupt and to carry out something illegal. Even if the hacker only does it as a challenge and only for fun, it is still illegal.

Recently I went through news that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Officials revealed that Indian hackers posted Indian Flags and Indian Anthem after hacking hundreds of important websites including the sites of Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Water and Power, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Food and Security. This is just like another Cold War in the form of cyber-war, going on social media between the hackers of both the countries.

Pakistani government websites were also hacked by Indian hackers on August 3. It is India’s new tactic to hijack Pakistani websites. No doubt Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has shut down the websites and now trying to restore it. If IT experts are working then how Indian Hackers are continuously hacking Pakistani accounts? Why the hacking of our public sector websites are higher and what steps the experts are taking to mitigate it?

Instead of taking strict action, Pakistani hackers are also hacking Indian sites. It is just like they are players of a game and both are playing their part.

Our dependency on information system is increasing. However, security of these systems is very much needed because people heavily rely on these automated systems.

One of the biggest problems in Pakistan related to Information Technology is that a number of private institutions are being operated by the unskilled and non-degree holders or I might say that they are selling degrees to people and spreading many unskilled workers in the different government departments and feeding very important and secret data while they know nothing but only the basics of technologies and they are working as professionals.

Clerks of government offices and so-called IT experts feed data and manage their sites. But they are unaware of the knowledge to secure their data. People who are dealing with technologies and software must know how to secure their accounts and software.

Cyber crime is speedily spreading in Pakistan. Many law enforcement agencies and cyber scouts are here to prevent systems, sites and software from hacking and to take action against cyber crimes but this is not enough because the bacteria of hijacking accounts is growing hastily and there is the need of very high command over this bacteria.

As terrorism in Pakistan is spreading fiercely, many innocents are being trapped in the name of religion through social media by terrorist groups and they are playing leading role in spreading terrorism and destroying families.

People must know how to secure their site’s password, how to apply double authentication, how to manage IP address, and they must keep their sites up to date. Above all there must be security officers in the field of IT.

If appropriate actions towards these crimes are not taken seriously then it would lead to a gloomy future.