We are the same people, who helped the Election Commission of India record a turnout of more than 65% in the 2014 J & K Assembly Elections – the highest in the last 30 years – despite the separatist leadership unanimously asking people to boycott the elections. It is the same separatist leadership which not long ago, in 2010, was able to bring on to streets almost a million Kashmiris and whose “calendars” people followed like religion in 2008, 2010 and in 2016 as well. It is clear that Kashmir’s resistance movement is not an active movement but a passive one, in the sense that it is more reactionary than proactive. It is fuelled instead of being self-sustaining. If the impetus that causes these reactions goes, the massive involvement of public is not to be seen and the separatist leadership becomes irrelevant, what remains are “mujahideen” who are cornered in a locality and hunted down by the Indian Armed Forces, one after the other, working on a “tip” received from one of us. What we see here is a variety of ideals and a variety of modus operandi for different people.

It is no lie that there has always been, and there still is, a cry for a referendum in Kashmir. If you look at the status updates or discussions in which Kashmiri Azadi Evangelists indulge in, you would see that "referendum” is what they argue for. The non-resident Kashmiris often take out processions and carry on with protest rallies demanding the implementation of the same UN Resolutions which call for a referendum. These people may or may not be the same who dream of an "Islamic State”, run on the "Nizam-e-Mustapha" under a "Khilafat". The Nizam-e-Mustapha is also understood differently by different sections of the society. The majority of the ones who would oppose it are the non-Muslims, who obviously perceive it as a threat to their existence and culture and religious freedom which they enjoy under the State and Union Constitutions. And the ones who would love to have a “Nizam-e-Mustapha” have a variety of views about it. The Shia for example have problems with the Salafi version of “Nizam-e-Mustapha”. In fact the Sufis (who happen to make the majority of Kashmiri Muslims) think of a highly tolerant societies wherein Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated freely and people would go to Dargahs and Astaans, something which a Salafi Khilafat won’t tolerate to the least bit.

Though none of these visions are perfectly identical to one another, we may broadly consider the phenomenon to mean that people are asking for a referendum and wishing for an Islamic State. The question is whether the demand and the wish go hand in hand. Are the two compatible with each other? In the humble view of this writer the two things can't go hand in hand. The former is a democratic idea while the later is by definition anti-democracy. The former gives people a right to self-determination, while the later argues that only God has the authority to legislate. The former chooses between India and Pakistan (as per UN resolutions) and Freedom (as per the popular narrative), while the later rejects all the three options.

The popular narrative is riddled with such confusions and not many can come up with a clear cut idea of what they want. The only conclusion I can arrive at, and the only common thread that runs between all these narratives is, that apparently a lot of people in Kashmir wish for freedom from India – it is only then that a demand for referendum and the wish for Islamic State are satisfied. If freedom is what is needed, referendum makes full and complete sense; but then how and where from does the Khilafat narrative creep in? Obviously a fight for Khilafat and a fight for freedom from India are two different things. It seems to me that when the first step of the freedom staircase i.e. referendum is rejected, the later fills the void in the discourse. If referendum is not driving people anymore, let Khilafat drive them. The non-acceptance from India's part for holding a referendum leaves the room open and ready for the people to accept even the extremist Khilafat narrative.

It is here that the foreign agencies become relevant as well. The fire under the pot of "right to self determination" can’t be kindled by every Tom, Dick and Harry; for some of them it simply goes against their own personal interests – for, their own subjects may start demanding a similar right. But the fire under the pot of "Khilafat" can be kindled easily by anyone including the non-state actors. The former narrative has to point out Kashmir by name, while the later doesn't have to point towards any state – you just feed it to minds and the job will get done wherever the need be. It is only because a “referendum” is not being accepted that religious ideology like “Khilafat” becomes a factor. If religion were a factor, the resistance movement would have started way earlier than the time it did. It would have never stopped; for, the people never seized to be Muslims. Nor is it a fable anymore that the Muslims of Ladakh, Jammu and other parts of India are not on the same page with that of Kashmiri Muslims. The conclusion is clear: it is not at all a religious problem, but a political problem seeking a political solution! The narrative of “religion” helps the ones with a different agenda! It gives their religious narrative a ready acceptance in Kashmir and for Kashmiri separatists it gives their narrative a religious connotation.

It is a fact that there was no Khilafat in Kashmir prior to 1947, neither was there a struggle for Khilafat. However, a narrative of Azadi was definitely there, but never the narrative of Khilafat. It only crept in when certain extremist ideologies started making inroads into the secular, Sufi and Shaivaite traditions of Kashmir. It is not Islam that has been the major inspiration for youth to join the caravan of resistance. It is personal sense of loss and the Khilafat ideology fed to them has led them to where they are. Most of us Muslims (Kashmiris in particular) are uninformed and ill-informed and under-informed about political thought of Islam. How then can we say Islam is the major inspiration?

Hardly anyone among our youth knows the subtleties and implications of what it means to live under the kind of “Shariah” that is being propagated or under something called "Khilafah". It means doing away with most of our social norms and culture and the everyday means of enjoying life. Since most of what we do in our personal capacities seems contradictory to the popular “Shariah” narrative – and yet we choose to do so – it is not difficult to understand that it is not “Shariah” or Islam that drives us. The driving force is the sense of loss which many of us have suffered and the collective sense of loss of a dream of a state of our own and many a times the ego that we would carry for being the ones who lost and had to give away their demands.

The idea is to call a spade a spade. It is not to demean the struggle for “Azadi” or whatever the struggle is for. The idea is to point out and strike a discussion on the incoherence of the popular narrative. An incoherent narrative will never yield a positive result and the incoherency gives the agencies with agendas loopholes to exploit. In the entire chaos, Kashmir pays in blood, Insha remains blind and Tufail Mattoo remains dead.